KALW Almanac - Tuesday January 27, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of January of 2026

January 27 is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:17:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:29:02 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F

The first high tide will be at 4:41 am at 6.33 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:20 pm at 0.06 feet

The next high tide will be at 7:35 pm at 4.05 feet

The final low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be tonight at at 11:25 pm at 3.21 feet

The Moon is currently 65.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 1st of February of 2026 at 2:09 pm

Today is….

International Port Wine Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Punch the Clock Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Thomas Crapper Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also....

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad (Russia)

Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-related observances:

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

Memorial Day (Italy)

Vietnam Peace Day, as it was on this day in 1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially ends the Vietnam War.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (died 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (died 1898)

1836 – Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (died 1895)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (died 1924)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (died 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (died 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (died 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1963)

1919 – Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (died 1972)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (died 1986)

1929 – Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian-Swiss businessman (died 2023)

1930 – Bobby Bland, American blues singer-songwriter (died 2013)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (died 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Ed Schultz, American talk show host and sportscaster (died 2018)

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1961 – Margo Timmins, Canadian singer-songwriter

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor

....and on this day in history....

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1967 – Apollo program: Astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially ends the Vietnam War.

2003 – The first selections for the National Recording Registry are announced by the Library of Congress.onduras.

2010 – Apple announces the iPad.

2011 – Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sanaa

2023 – Protests and public outrage spark across the U.S. after the release of multiple videos by the Memphis Police Department showing officers punching, kicking, and pepper spraying Tyre Nichols as a result of running away from a traffic stop, which resulted him dying in the hospital three days later after the incident.

2023 – A shooting at a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, East Jerusalem, kills seven people and injures three others