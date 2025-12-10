KALW Almanac - Wednesday December 10, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 10th of December of 2025,

December 10 is the 344th day of the year

21 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:14:47 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:10 pm

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:02:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:44 am at 5.25 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:15 am at 2.79 feet

The next high tide at 2:24 pm at 5.04 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:22 pm at 0.13 feet

The Moon is currently 63.1% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow at 12:52 pm

There is a computer called "DEC 10". It's also called the PDP-10.

Tenth of December: Stories is the name of a collection of short stories by George Saunders,

Today is....

Dewey Decimal System Day

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales

National Lager Day

Today is also...

Alfred Nobel Day or Nobeldagen in Sweden

Constitution Day in Thailand

International Human Rights Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1815 – Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (died 1852)

1822 – César Franck, Belgian organist and composer (died 1890)

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American poet (died 1886)

1851 – Melvil Dewey, American librarian, created the Dewey Decimal System (died 1931)

1908 – Olivier Messiaen, French composer and ornithologist (died 1992)

1911 – Chet Huntley, American journalist (died 1974)

1913 – Morton Gould, American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1996)

1914 – Dorothy Lamour, American actress and singer (died 1996)

1922 – Agnes Nixon, American television writer and director (died 2016)

1924 – Michael Manley, Jamaican pilot and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Jamaica (died 1997)

1925 – Carolyn Kizer, American poet and academic (died 2014)

1926 – Guitar Slim, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1959)

1928 – Barbara Nichols, American actress (died 1976)

1936 – Howard Smith, American journalist, director, and producer (died 2014)

1952 – Susan Dey, American actress

1956 – Rod Blagojevich, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Illinois

1960 – Kenneth Branagh, British actor director, producer, and screenwriter

1985 – Raven-Symoné, American actress, singer, and dancer

....and on this day in history....

1684 – Isaac Newton's derivation of Kepler's laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.

1768 – The first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica is published.

1799 – France adopts the metre as its official unit of length.

1817 – Mississippi becomes the 20th U.S. state.

1896 – Alfred Jarry's Ubu Roi premieres in Paris. A riot breaks out at the end of the performance.

1901 – The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

1902 – The opening of the reservoir of the Aswan Dam in Egypt.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize in any field.

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1932 – Thailand becomes a constitutional monarchy.

1936 – Abdication Crisis: Edward VIII signs the Instrument of Abdication.

1948 – The Human Rights Convention is signed by the United Nations.

1953 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill receives the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independence from the United Kingdom as a constitutional monarchy, under Sultan Jamshid bin Abdullah.

1978 – Arab–Israeli conflict: Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin and President of Egypt Anwar Sadat are jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1979 – Kaohsiung Incident: Taiwanese pro-democracy demonstrations are suppressed by the KMT dictatorship, and organizers are arrested.

1983 – Democracy is restored in Argentina with the inauguration of President Raúl Alfonsín.

1984 – United Nations General Assembly recognizes the Convention against Torture.

1996 – The new Constitution of South Africa is promulgated by Nelson Mandela.

1999 – Helen Clark is sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand, the second woman to hold the post and the first following an election.

