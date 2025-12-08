KALW Almanac - Monday December 8, 2025

Today is Monday, the 8th of December of 2025

December 8 is the 342nd day of the year

23 days remain until the end of the year

13 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:11 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:53 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:02:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.2°F.

The first high tide was at 2:01 am at 5.15 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:44 am at 3.15 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:22 pm at 6.35 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:37 pm at -0.98 feet

The Moon is currently 82.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 11th of December of 2025 at 12:52 pm

Today is....

Green Monday

National Brownie Day

National Christmas Tree Day

National Crossword Solvers Day

National Lard Day

Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day

Take it in the Ear Day

Today is also....

Battle Day (Falkland Islands)

Bodhi Day (Japan)

CARICOM–Cuba Day (Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba)

Constitution Day (Romania)

Constitution Day (Uzbekistan)

Liberation Day (Syria)

Day of Finnish Music (Finland)

National Tree Planting Day (Malawi)

Hari-Kuyō (Kansai region, Japan)

National Youth Day (Albania)

Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day (Ethiopia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

65 BC – Horace, Roman poet (died 8 BC)

1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots, daughter of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise (died 1587)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (died 1825)

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (died 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (died 1957)

1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (died 1959)

1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (died 1938)

1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (died 1961)

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (died 1976)

1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (died 1966)

1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2003)

1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (died 2015)

1925 – Sammy Davis Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (died 1990)

1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (died 2005)

1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (died 1998)

1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (died 2009)

1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2025)

1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (died 1971)

1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (died 2017)

1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer

1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress

1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist

1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (died 1992)

1961 – Ann Coulter, American political commentator and author

1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter (died 2023)

1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress

....and on this day in history....

877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.

1955 – The Flag of Europe is adopted by Council of Europe.

1962 – Workers at four New York City newspapers (this later increases to nine) go on strike for 114 days.

1974 – A plebiscite results in the abolition of monarchy in Greece.

1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.

1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.

1992 – The Galileo spacecraft flies past Earth for the second time.

2004 – The Cusco Declaration is signed in Cusco, Peru, establishing the South American Community of Nations.

2010 – With the second launch of the Falcon 9, and the first launch of the Dragon, SpaceX becomes the first private company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft.

2010 – The Japanese solar-sail spacecraft IKAROS passes the planet Venus at a distance of about 80,800 km (50,200 mi).

2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first musical act to perform on all seven continents.

2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.

2024 – Damascus falls to rebels after Syrian troops withdraw and president Bashar al-Assad leaves the country as his government collapses. Israel as a result invaded into the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

