KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 2, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of December of 2025

December 2 is the 336th day of the year

29 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until winter solstice

Sunrise at 7:07:57 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:53 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:59:25 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F

The first low tide will be at 1:19 am at 2.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:35 am at 6.76 feet

The next low tide at 2:40 pm at -0.76 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 9:26 pm at 4.76 feet

The Moon is currently 91.3% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 4th of December of 2025 at 3:14 pm

The December moon is called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.

The moon is also called the....

Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)

Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)

Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)

Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)

Long Night Moon (Mohican)

Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)

Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)

Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)

Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)

Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Moon Before Yule

Long Night Moon

Oak Moon

Today is....Business of Popping Corn Day

GivingTuesday

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Play Basketball Day

Safety Razor Day

Special Education Day

World Trick Shot Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Cuba

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (United Nations)

Lao National Day

National Day in the United Arab Emirates

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to unwrap presents with....

1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (died 1891)

1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (died 1926)

1866-1949 - Harry Burleigh, African American baritone and composer (Five Songs of Laurence Hope), and Springarn Medal winner (1917), born in Erie, Pennsylvania

1905 – Moses Asch, Polish-American recording engineer (founder of Folkways Records), born in Warsaw, Poland, Russian Empire (d. 1986)

1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (died 1977)

1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (died 2010)

1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (died 2013)

1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author (died 2021)

1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (died 1971)

1931 – Edwin Meese, American lawyer, 75th United States Attorney General

1939 – Harry Reid, American lawyer and politician, 25th Lieutenant Governor of Nevada (died 2021)

1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (died 1997)

1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer

1960 – Deb Haaland, American politician, 54th United States Secretary of the Interior

1963 – Ann Patchett, American author

1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer

1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

....and on this day in history....

1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.

1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.

1845 – Manifest Destiny: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James K. Polk proposes that the United States should aggressively expand into the West.

1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, British author Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.

1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.

1927 – Following 19 years of Ford Model T production, the Ford Motor Company unveils the Ford Model A as its new automobile.

1939 – New York City's LaGuardia Airport opens.

1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.

1962 – Vietnam War: After a trip to Vietnam at the request of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield becomes the first American official to comment adversely on the war's progress.

1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.

1971 – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm al-Quwain form the United Arab Emirates.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of a Muslim-majority state.

1991 – Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.

1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.

2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.

