KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 2, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of December of 2025
December 2 is the 336th day of the year
29 days remain until the end of the year.
19 days until winter solstice
Sunrise at 7:07:57 am
and sunset will be at 4:50:53 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 11:59:25 am
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F
The first low tide will be at 1:19 am at 2.07 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:35 am at 6.76 feet
The next low tide at 2:40 pm at -0.76 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 9:26 pm at 4.76 feet
The Moon is currently 91.3% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 4th of December of 2025 at 3:14 pm
The December moon is called the Full Cold Moon
This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.
The moon is also called the....
Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)
Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)
Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)
Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)
Long Night Moon (Mohican)
Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)
Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)
Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)
Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)
Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)
Moon Before Yule
Long Night Moon
Oak Moon
Today is....Business of Popping Corn Day
GivingTuesday
National Fritters Day
National Mutt Day
Play Basketball Day
Safety Razor Day
Special Education Day
World Trick Shot Day
Today is also....
Armed Forces Day in Cuba
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (United Nations)
Lao National Day
National Day in the United Arab Emirates
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to unwrap presents with....
1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (died 1891)
1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (died 1926)
1866-1949 - Harry Burleigh, African American baritone and composer (Five Songs of Laurence Hope), and Springarn Medal winner (1917), born in Erie, Pennsylvania
1905 – Moses Asch, Polish-American recording engineer (founder of Folkways Records), born in Warsaw, Poland, Russian Empire (d. 1986)
1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (died 1977)
1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (died 2010)
1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (died 2013)
1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author (died 2021)
1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (died 1971)
1931 – Edwin Meese, American lawyer, 75th United States Attorney General
1939 – Harry Reid, American lawyer and politician, 25th Lieutenant Governor of Nevada (died 2021)
1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator
1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (died 1997)
1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer
1960 – Deb Haaland, American politician, 54th United States Secretary of the Interior
1963 – Ann Patchett, American author
1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer
1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player
1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress
....and on this day in history....
1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.
1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.
1845 – Manifest Destiny: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James K. Polk proposes that the United States should aggressively expand into the West.
1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, British author Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.
1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.
1927 – Following 19 years of Ford Model T production, the Ford Motor Company unveils the Ford Model A as its new automobile.
1939 – New York City's LaGuardia Airport opens.
1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.
1962 – Vietnam War: After a trip to Vietnam at the request of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield becomes the first American official to comment adversely on the war's progress.
1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.
1971 – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm al-Quwain form the United Arab Emirates.
1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of a Muslim-majority state.
1991 – Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.
1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.
2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.