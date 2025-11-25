KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 29, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of November of 2025,

November 25 is the 329th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:01:09 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:29 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:49 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F

The first high tide was at 3:06 am at 4.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am at 3.64 feet

The next high tide at 12:49 pm at 5.34 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:19 pm at -0.15 feet

The Moon is currently 23.7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We will have a First Quarter Moon in 2 days Thursday the 27th of November of 2025 at 10:59 pm

Today is....

National Play Day With Dad

Blasé Day

Day of the Covenant

National "Eat with a Friend" Day

National Parfait Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Today is also....

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Roses Revolution Day, against obstetric violence

Today is....

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (died 1919)

1844 – Karl Benz, German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (died 1929)

1846 – Carrie Nation, American activist (died 1911)

1895 – Wilhelm Kempff, German pianist and composer (died 1991)

1895 – Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet politician, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (died 1978)

1896 – Virgil Thomson, American composer and critic (died 1989)

1909 – P. D. Eastman, American author and illustrator (died 1986)

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (died 1999)

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and politician, 30th President of Chile (died 2006)

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (died 2009)

1924 – Paul Desmond, American saxophonist and composer (died 1977)

1926 – Poul Anderson, American author (died 2001)

1931 – Nat Adderley, American cornet and trumpet player (died 2000)

1933 – Kathryn Crosby, American actress and singer (died 2024)

1940 – Percy Sledge, American singer (died 2015)

1942 – Bob Lind, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ben Stein, American actor, television personality, game show host, lawyer, and author

1946 – Marc Brown, American author and illustrator

1947 – John Larroquette, American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey, American singer-songwriter (died 2011)

1958 – Naomi Oreskes, American historian of science

1960 – Amy Grant, American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr., American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (died 1999)

1971 – Christina Applegate, American actress

1980 – Nick Swisher, American baseball player

....and on this day in history....

1874 – The United States Greenback Party is established as a political party consisting primarily of farmers affected by the Panic of 1873

1947 – Red Scare: The "Hollywood Ten" are blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios.

1952 – Agatha Christie's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End after a premiere in Nottingham, UK. It will become the longest continuously running play in history.

1975 – Suriname gains independence from the Netherlands.

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese announces that profits from covert weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1999 – A five-year-old Cuban boy, Elián González, is rescued by fishermen while floating in an inner tube off the Florida coast.