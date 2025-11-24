KALW Almanac - Monday November 24, 2025

Today is Monday, the 24th of November of 2025,

November 24 is the 328th day of the year

37 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:00:09 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:52 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:30 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.5°F.

The first high tide was at 2:19 am at 4.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:27 am at 3.64 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:03 pm at 5.61 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:27 pm at -0.29 feet

The Moon is currently 17% going on 18% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on T-day the 27th of November of 2025 at 10:59 pm

Today is....

Brownielocks Day

Also known as Big Hair Day and Brunette Pride Day

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

D.B. Cooper Day

National Carménère Day

National Illustration Day (UK)

National Sardines Day

National Use Even If Seal Is Broken Day

Today is also....

Evolution Day (International observance)

Lachit Divas (Assam)

Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur (India)

Teachers' Day (Turkey)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1632 – Baruch Spinoza, Dutch philosopher and scholar (died 1677)

1713 – Junípero Serra, Spanish priest and missionary (died 1784)

1784 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (died 1850)

1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (died 1901)

1868 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (died 1917)

1877 – Alben W. Barkley, American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (died 1956)

1888 – Dale Carnegie, American author and educator (died 1955)

1897 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (died 1962)

1912 – Teddy Wilson, American pianist and educator (died 1986)

1925 – William F. Buckley Jr., American publisher and author, founded the National Review (died 2008)

1929 – George Moscone, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (died 1978)

1935 – Ron Dellums, American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (died 2018)

1938 – Charles Starkweather, American spree killer (died 1959)

1941 – Pete Best, Indian-English drummer and songwriter

1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (died 2012)

1942 – Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian and actor

1943 – Robin Williamson, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Ted Bundy, American serial killer (died 1989)

1960 – Edgar Meyer, American bassist and composer

1961 – Arundhati Roy, Indian writer and activist

1977 – Colin Hanks, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1859 – British naturalist Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species is published.

1877 – Anna Sewell's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.

1962 – The influential British satirical television programme That Was the Week That Was is first broadcast.

1969 – Apollo program: The Apollo 12 command module splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean, ending the second crewed mission to land on the Moon.

1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.

1973 – A national speed limit is imposed on the Autobahn in Germany because of the 1973 oil crisis. The speed limit lasts only four months.

1974 – Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discover the 40% complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, nicknamed "Lucy" (after The Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"), in the Awash Valley of Ethiopia's Afar Depression.

1989 – After a week of mass protests against the Communist regime known as the Velvet Revolution, Miloš Jakeš and the entire Politburo of the Czechoslovak Communist Party resign from office. This brings an effective end to Communist rule in Czechoslovakia.

2013 – Iran signs an interim agreement with the P5+1 countries, limiting its nuclear program in exchange for reduced sanctions.

2016 – The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia–People's Army sign a revised peace deal, bringing an end to the country's more than 50-year-long civil war.

