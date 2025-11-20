KALW Almanac - Thursday November 20, 2025

Today is the birthday of composer Meredith Monk

We're listening to her Songs Of Ascension

Today is Thursday, the 20th of November of 2025

November 20 is the 324th day of the year

41 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:56:01 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:40 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:20 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.5°F.

The first low tide was at 3:54 am at 3.11 feet

The only high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 9:41 am at 6.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 4:54 pm -0.44

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

We can still call it a New Moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon next Thursday the 27th of November of 2025 at 10:59 pm

Today is....

Beaujolais Nouveau Day

Beautiful Day

Future Teachers of America Day

Globally Organized Hug a Runner Day, Also known as G.O.H.A.R.D.

Great American Smoke-out

Name Your PC Day

National Absurdity Day

National Peanut Butter Fudge Day

National Rural Health Day

Sigd, Observed the 29th of Heshvan in the Hebrew calendar

Social Enterprise Day

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Use Less Stuff Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Philosophy Day

Today is also....

20-N (Spain)

Africa Industrialization Day

Black Awareness Day in Brazil

National Sovereignty Day in Argentina

Day of the Mexican Revolution in Mexico

Royal Thai Navy Day in Thailand

Saint Verhaegen in Brussels

Teachers' Day or Ngày nhà giáo Việt Nam in Vietnam

Universal Children's Day

Today is....

1900 – Chester Gould, American cartoonist and author, created Dick Tracy (died 1985)

1908 – Alistair Cooke, British-American journalist and author (died 2004)

1913 – Charles Berlitz, American linguist (died 2003)

1915 – Hu Yaobang, Chinese politician (died 1989)

1916 – Charles E. Osgood, American psychologist (died 1991)

1917 – Robert Byrd, American lawyer and politician (died 2010)

1921 – Jim Garrison, American lawyer and judge (died 1992)

1923 – Nadine Gordimer, South African novelist, short story writer, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2014)

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, US Navy officer, lawyer, and politician, 64th United States Attorney General (died 1968)

1927 – Estelle Parsons, American actress and director

1936 – Don DeLillo, American novelist, essayist, and playwright

1939 – Dick Smothers, American actor and comedian

1941 – Dr. John, American singer and songwriter (died 2019)

1942 – Joe Biden, American politician, 46th President of the United States

1942 – Meredith Monk, American composer and choreographer

1943 – Suze Rotolo, American artist (died 2011)

1946 – Duane Allman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1971)

1956 – Bo Derek, American actress and

1965 – Mike D, American rapper and drummer

Today is also....

1789 – New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

1805 – Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio, premieres in Vienna.

1820 – An 80-ton sperm whale attacks and sinks the Essex (a whaling ship from Nantucket, Massachusetts) 3,200 kilometres (2,000 mi) from the western coast of South America. (Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick was in part inspired by this incident.)

1900 – The French actress Sarah Bernhardt receives the press at the Savoy Hotel in New York at the outset of her first visit since 1896. She talked about her impending tour with a troupe of more than 50 performers and her plans to play the title role in Hamlet.

1910 – Mexican Revolution: Francisco I. Madero issues the Plan de San Luis Potosí, denouncing Mexican President Porfirio Díaz, calling for a revolution to overthrow the government of Mexico, effectively starting the Mexican Revolution.

1947 – The Princess Elizabeth marries Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, who becomes the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London.

1959 – The Declaration of the Rights of the Child is adopted by the United Nations.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis ends: In response to the Soviet Union agreeing to remove its missiles from Cuba, U.S. President John F. Kennedy ends the quarantine of the Caribbean nation.

1969 – Vietnam War: The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, Ohio) publishes explicit photographs of dead villagers from the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam.

1969 – Occupation of Alcatraz: Native American activists seize control of Alcatraz Island until being ousted by the U.S. Government on June 11, 1971.

1974 – The United States Department of Justice files its final anti-trust suit against AT&T Corporation. This suit later leads to the breakup of AT&T and its Bell System.

1977 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat becomes the first Arab leader to officially visit Israel, when he meets Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and speaks before the Knesset in Jerusalem, seeking a permanent peace settlement.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0, the first graphical personal computer operating environment developed by Microsoft, is released.

1989 – Velvet Revolution: The number of protesters assembled in Prague, Czechoslovakia, swells from 200,000 the day before to an estimated half-million.

1993 – Savings and loan crisis: The United States Senate Ethics Committee issues a stern censure of California senator Alan Cranston for his "dealings" with savings-and-loan executive Charles Keating.

1994 – The Angolan government and UNITA rebels sign the Lusaka Protocol in Zambia, ending 19 years of civil war. (Localized fighting resumes the next year.)

2022 – The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar. This is the first time the tournament was held in the Middle East.