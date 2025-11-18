KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 18, 2025

Today Tuesday, 18th of November of 2025

November 18 is the 322nd day of the year

43 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:53:55 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:46 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:50 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F

The first low tide was at 2:45 am at 2.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:48 am at 6.09 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:50 pm at -0.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:37 pm at 4.6 feet

The Moon is currently 2.8% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm

Today is....

Apple Cider Day

Married to a Scorpio Support Day

Mickey Mouse Day

National Entrepreneurs' Day

National Princess Day

National Vichyssoise Day

Native and Indigenous Women Equal Pay Day

Occult Day

Push-button Phone Day

William Tell Day

Today is also....

Day of Army and Victory in Haiti

Independence Day in Morocco, celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

National Day in Oman

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 in Croatia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

701 – Itzam K'an Ahk II, Mayan ruler (died 757)

1787 – Louis Daguerre, French artist, photographer and inventor (died 1851)

1836 – W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (died 1911)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (died 1957)

1883 – Carl Vinson, American judge and politician (died 1981)

1899 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (died 1985)

1901 – George Gallup, American statistician (died 1984)

1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2003)

1908 – Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (died 2001)

1909 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer, co-founded Capitol Records (died 1976)

1917 – Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (died 1957)

1927 – Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (died 2003)

1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2025)

1936 – Don Cherry, American trumpet player (died 1995)

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian author

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (died 2010)

1946 – Alan Dean Foster, American author

1950 – Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Oscar Nunez, Cuban-American actor and comedian

1968 – Owen Wilson, American actor

1970 – Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist

1974 – Chloë Sevigny, American actress, model, and fashion designer

1982 – Damon Wayans Jr., American actor and comedian

....and on this day in history....

1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872.

1883 – In the "day of two noons", American and Canadian railroad companies institute four standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.

1918 – Latvia declares its independence from Russia.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon.

1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.

1985 – The first comic of Calvin and Hobbes is published in ten newspapers.

1993 – In the United States, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is approved by the House of Representatives.

1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.

2020 – The Utah monolith, built sometime in 2016 is discovered by state biologists of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.