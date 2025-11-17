KALW Almanac - Monday November 17, 2025

Today is Monday, the 17th of November of 2025

November 17 is the 321st day of the year

44 days remain until the end of the year

34 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:52:51 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:22 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:36 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was at 2:09 am at 1.99 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 6.04 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:16 pm at 0.1 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach 9:48 pm at 4.54 feet

The Moon is currently 6.6% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm

Today is....

Electronic Greeting Card Day

Homemade Bread Day

International Happy Gose Day

National Baklava Day

National Butter Day

National Farm Joke Day

National Take a Hike Day

National Unfriend Day

The Little Mermaid Day

Today is also....

Athens Polytechnic Uprising Remembrance Day in Greece

International Students' Day

Martyrs' Day in Odisha, India

Presidents Day in Marshall Islands

World Peace Day

World Prematurity Day

If Today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

AD 9 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (died 79)

1916 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (died 2005)

1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (died 1985)

1934 – Jim Inhofe, American soldier and politician, senior senator of Oklahoma (died 2024)

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1942 – Martin Scorsese, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1943 – Lauren Hutton, American model and actress

1944 – Gene Clark, American singer-songwriter and musician (died 1991)

1944 – Danny DeVito, American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live

1944 – Tom Seaver, American baseball pitcher (died 2020)

1948 – Howard Dean, American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont

1948 – East Bay Ray, American guitarist

1949 – John Boehner, American businessman and politician, 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa, South African businessman and politician, fifth President of South Africa

1955 – Yolanda King, American actress and activist (died 2007)

1960 – RuPaul, American drag queen performer, actor, and singer

1964 – Susan Rice, American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor

1965 – Pam Bondi, American politician and attorney, 87th U.S. Attorney General

1966 – Jeff Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1997)

....and on this day in history....

887 – Emperor Charles the Fat is deposed by the Frankish magnates in an assembly at Frankfurt,[1] leading his nephew, Arnulf of Carinthia, to declare himself king of the East Frankish Kingdom in late November.

1558 – Elizabethan era begins: Queen Mary I of England dies and is succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I.

1858 – The city of Denver, Colorado is founded.

1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.

1903 – The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two groups: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority") and Mensheviks (Russian for "minority").

1947 – American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observe the basic principles of the transistor, a key element for the electronics revolution of the 20th century.

1950 – Lhamo Thondup is officially named the 14th Dalai Lama.

1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 89 relating to the Palestine Question is adopted.

1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.

1970 – Vietnam War: Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre.

1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."

1993 – United States House of Representatives passes a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's tenure as the governor of California began.

2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.