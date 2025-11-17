KALW Almanac - Monday November 17, 2025
Today is Monday, the 17th of November of 2025
November 17 is the 321st day of the year
44 days remain until the end of the year
34 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 6:52:51 am
and sunset will be at 4:56:22 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:54:36 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide was at 2:09 am at 1.99 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 6.04 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:16 pm at 0.1 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach 9:48 pm at 4.54 feet
The Moon is currently 6.6% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm
Today is....
Electronic Greeting Card Day
Homemade Bread Day
International Happy Gose Day
National Baklava Day
National Butter Day
National Farm Joke Day
National Take a Hike Day
National Unfriend Day
The Little Mermaid Day
Today is also....
Athens Polytechnic Uprising Remembrance Day in Greece
International Students' Day
Martyrs' Day in Odisha, India
Presidents Day in Marshall Islands
World Peace Day
World Prematurity Day
If Today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
AD 9 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (died 79)
1916 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (died 2005)
1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (died 1985)
1934 – Jim Inhofe, American soldier and politician, senior senator of Oklahoma (died 2024)
1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)
1942 – Martin Scorsese, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor
1943 – Lauren Hutton, American model and actress
1944 – Gene Clark, American singer-songwriter and musician (died 1991)
1944 – Danny DeVito, American actor, director, and producer
1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live
1944 – Tom Seaver, American baseball pitcher (died 2020)
1948 – Howard Dean, American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont
1948 – East Bay Ray, American guitarist
1949 – John Boehner, American businessman and politician, 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa, South African businessman and politician, fifth President of South Africa
1955 – Yolanda King, American actress and activist (died 2007)
1960 – RuPaul, American drag queen performer, actor, and singer
1964 – Susan Rice, American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor
1965 – Pam Bondi, American politician and attorney, 87th U.S. Attorney General
1966 – Jeff Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1997)
....and on this day in history....
887 – Emperor Charles the Fat is deposed by the Frankish magnates in an assembly at Frankfurt,[1] leading his nephew, Arnulf of Carinthia, to declare himself king of the East Frankish Kingdom in late November.
1558 – Elizabethan era begins: Queen Mary I of England dies and is succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I.
1858 – The city of Denver, Colorado is founded.
1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.
1903 – The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two groups: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority") and Mensheviks (Russian for "minority").
1947 – American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observe the basic principles of the transistor, a key element for the electronics revolution of the 20th century.
1950 – Lhamo Thondup is officially named the 14th Dalai Lama.
1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 89 relating to the Palestine Question is adopted.
1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.
1970 – Vietnam War: Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre.
1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."
1993 – United States House of Representatives passes a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.
2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's tenure as the governor of California began.
2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.