KALW Almanac - Friday November 14, 2025

Today is Friday, the 14th of November of 2025,

November 14 is the 318th day of the year

47 days remain until the end of the year

37 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:49:40 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:21 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:54:00 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F.

The first low tide was at 12:03 am at 0.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:53 am at 5.61 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:10 pm at 1.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:46 pm at 4.45 feet

The Moon is currently 26.8% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm

Today is....

International Girls Day

Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day

National American Teddy Bear Day

National Family PJ Day

National Pickle Day

National Seat Belt Day

National Spicy Guacamole Day

Operating Room Nurse Day

Spirit of National Speakers Association Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of the Movement of Readjustment in Guinea-Bissau

Children's Day, celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru in India

Day of the Colombian Woman in Colombia

Mobile Brigade Day in Indonesia

World Diabetes Day

Dobruja Day in Romania

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1719 – Leopold Mozart, Austrian violinist, composer, and conductor (died 1787)

1805 – Fanny Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (died 1847)

1840 – Claude Monet, French painter (died 1926)

1889 – Ja-wa-har-lal Nehru, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of India (died 1964)

1900 – Aaron Copland, American composer, conductor, and educator (died 1990)

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Swedish author and screenwriter (died 2002)

1907 – William Steig, American author, illustrator, and sculptor (died 2003)

1908 – Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, and politician

1917 – Park Chung Hee, South Korean general and politician, 3rd President of South Korea (died 1979)

1921 – Brian Keith, American actor and director (died 1997)

1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (died 2016)

1922 – Veronica Lake, American actress and singer (died 1973)

1927 – McLean Stevenson, American actor and screenwriter (died 1996)

1927 – Narciso Yepes, Spanish guitarist and composer (died 1997)

1934 – Ellis Marsalis, Jr., American pianist and educator (died 2020)

1935 – King Hussein of Jordan (died 1999)

1939 – Wendy Carlos, American keyboard player and composer

1943 – Peter Norton, American programmer and author

1947 – P. J. O'Rourke, American political satirist and journalist (died 2022)

1947 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordion player (died 2016)

1948 – Charles III, King of the United Kingdom

1952 – Johnny A., American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1954 – Yanni, Greek-American pianist, composer, and producer

1956 – Valerie Jarrett, American government official

1962 – Laura San Giacomo, American actress

1981 – Vanessa Bayer, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company begins radio service in the United Kingdom.

1960 – Ruby Bridges becomes the first black child to attend an all-white elementary school in

1973 – In the United Kingdom, Princess Anne marries Captain Mark Phillips, in Westminster Abbey.

1982 – Lech Wałęsa, the leader of Poland's outlawed Solidarity movement, is released after eleven months of internment near the Soviet border.

1995 – A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.

