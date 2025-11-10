KALW Almanac - Monday November 10, 2025

Today is Monday, the 10th of November of 2025

November 10 is the 314th day of the year

51 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until winter begins

Sunrise in 6:45:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:25 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:24 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 8:08 am at 3.39 feet

The next high tide at 1:39 pm at 5.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:04 pm at -0.5 feet

The Moon will be 66.4% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 11th of November of 2025 at 9:28 pm

Today is....

Area Code Day

International Accounting Day

National Civic Pride Day

National Forget-Me-Not Day

National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Sesame Street Day

United States Marine Corps Day

World Orphans Day

Today is also....

Cry of Independence Day in Panama

Day of Remembrance of Atatürk in Turkey

Day of Russian Militsiya in Russia

Heroes Day or Hari Pahlawan in Indonesia

Martinisingen in Germany

World Kera-toco-nus Day

World Science Day for Peace and Development

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1483 – Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation (died 1546)

1668 – François Couperin, French organist and composer (died 1733)

1697 – William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (died 1764)

1879 – Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in the Easter Rising (died 1916)

1889 – Claude Rains, English-American actor (died 1967)

1891 – Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (died 1972)

1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, Russian general and engineer, designed the AK-47 (died 2013)

1925 – Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (died 1984)

1927 – Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (died 2014)

1928 – Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (died 2020)

1932 – Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (died

1939 – Russell Means, American activist, actor, and musician (died 2012)

1945 – Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Dave Loggins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2024)

1956 – Sinbad, American comedian and actor

1958 – Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Mackenzie Phillips, American actress

1960 – Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter

1968 – Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor

1968 – Tom Papa, American comedian, actor, television host

....and on this day in history.....

1871 – Henry Morton Stanley locates missing explorer and missionary, David Livingstone in Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika, famously greeting him with the words, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"

1918 – The Western Union Cable Office in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, receives a top-secret coded message from Europe (that would be sent to Ottawa and Washington, D.C.) that said on November 11, 1918, all fighting would cease on land, sea and in the air.

1951 – With the rollout of the North American Numbering Plan, direct-dial coast-to-coast telephone service begins in the United States.

1958 – The Hope Diamond is donated to the Smithsonian Institution by New York diamond merchant Harry Winston.

1969 – National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) in the United States debuts Sesame Street.

1983 – Bill Gates introduces Windows 1.0.

1989 – Germans begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.

2020 – Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a ceasefire agreement, ending the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, and prompting protests in Armenia.