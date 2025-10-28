KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 28, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of October of 2025,

October 28 is the 301st day of the year

64 days remain until the end of the year

54 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:31:44 am

and sunset will be at 6:14:18 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63°F

The first high tide this morning was at 5:54 am at 4.36 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:08 am at 3.77 feet

The next high tide at 3:18 pm at 5.04 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 0.36 feet

The Moon is currently 39 going on 40% visible

We can call it the First Quarter Moon

It will a perfect 50% visible moon tomorrow morning at 9:21 am

Today is....

First Responders Day

International Animation Day

National Chocolate Day

National Internal Medicine Day

Plush Animal Lover's Day

Separation of Church and State Day

St. Jude's Feast Day

Statue of Liberty Dedication Day

Vote Early Day

Wild Foods Day

today is also....

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918. (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Ohi Day (Greece, Cyprus and the Greek communities), a national day in Greece.

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day (Gifu Prefecture, Japan)

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda (Indonesia)

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with....

1466 – Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (died 1536)

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (died 1986)

1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (died 1966)

1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (died 1995)

1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (died 1979)

1926 – Bowie Kuhn, American lawyer and businessman, 5th Commissioner of Baseball (died 2007)

1927 – Cleo Laine, English singer and actress (died 2025)

1929 – Virginia Held, American philosopher, author, and academic

1932 – Spyros Kyprianou, Cypriot lawyer and politician, 2nd President of Cyprus (died 2002)

1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (died 2020)

1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1995)

1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (died 2015)

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft

1959 – James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1963 – Sheryl Underwood, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Joaquin Phoenix, American actor and producer

....and on this day in history....

1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty when the Forbidden City is completed.

1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.

1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels written by Jonathan Swift is published.

1886 – US president Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.

1893 – Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.

1919 – The U.S. Congress passes the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, paving the way for Prohibition to begin the following January.

1942 – The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis ends and Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.

2009 – US President Barack Obama signs the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

