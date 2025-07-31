© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Season 4, Ep. 10 - Being Accountable

Published July 31, 2025
Uncuffed/KALW

All season long, host Greg Eskridge has been sharing his story — from experiencing homelessness in his childhood, to the decades he spent in prison. He’s also sharing what his freedom looks like – starting a new life on the outside and having hard conversations with family. Now, he’s sharing another very personal part of his story. Normally, on Uncuffed, we don’t talk about people’s crimes. We believe people are more than their crimes. But it’s impossible to tell Greg’s full story without acknowledging this part of it. Today, in a short episode, Greg Eskridge shares a message about what happened over 30 years ago, and how he is taking accountability.

Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
