Season 4, Ep. 10 - Being Accountable

All season long, host Greg Eskridge has been sharing his story — from experiencing homelessness in his childhood, to the decades he spent in prison. He’s also sharing what his freedom looks like – starting a new life on the outside and having hard conversations with family. Now, he’s sharing another very personal part of his story. Normally, on Uncuffed, we don’t talk about people’s crimes. We believe people are more than their crimes. But it’s impossible to tell Greg’s full story without acknowledging this part of it. Today, in a short episode, Greg Eskridge shares a message about what happened over 30 years ago, and how he is taking accountability.

