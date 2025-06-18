KALW Almanac - Wednesday June 18, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of June of 2025,

June 18 is the 169th day of the year

196 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will occur on Friday, June 20th, at 7:42 pm PDT.

Sunrise at 5:47:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:56 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11:17 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

the first high tide will be at 4:08 am at 4.42 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:45 am at 0.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will arrive at 5:41 pm at 5.54 feet

The Moon is currently 53.4% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We will have the Last Quarter Moon This afternoon at 12:19 pm

Today is....

Autistic Pride Day

Go Fishing Day

International Panic Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Cheesemakers Day

National Splurge Day

National Wanna Get Away Day

Today is also....

Foundation Day (Benguet)

Human Rights Day (Azerbaijan)

National Day (Seychelles)

Queen Mother's Birthday (Cambodia)

Waterloo Day (United Kingdom)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1839 – William H. Seward Jr., American general and banker (died 1920)

1857 – Henry Clay Folger, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Folger Shakespeare Library (died 1930)

1884 – Édouard Daladier, French captain and politician, Prime Minister of France (died 1970)

1886 – George Mallory, English lieutenant and mountaineer (died 1924)

1901 – Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (died 1918)

1903 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (died 1965)

1913 – Sammy Cahn, American pianist and composer (died 1993)

1913 – Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (died 1991)

1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (died 2008)

1914 – E. G. Marshall, American actor (died 1998)

1915 – Red Adair, American firefighter (died 2004)

1917 – Richard Boone, American actor, singer, and director (died 1981

1929 – Jürgen Habermas, German sociologist and philosopher

1934 – Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist (died 1982)

1937 – Jay Rockefeller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of West Virginia

1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (died 2013)

1942 – Thabo Mbeki, South African politician and 2nd President of South Africa

1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Chris Van Allsburg, American author and illustrator

1952 – Carol Kane, American actress

1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1976 – Blake Shelton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1908 – Japanese immigration to Brazil begins when 781 people arrive in Santos aboard the ship Kasato-Maru.

1928 – Aviator Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly in an aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean (she is a passenger; Wilmer Stultz is the pilot and Lou Gordon the mechanic).

1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.

1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

1979 – SALT II is signed by the United States and the Soviet Union.

1983 – Space Shuttle program: STS-7, Astronaut Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space