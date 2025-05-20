KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 20, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of May of 2025,

May 20 is the 140th day of the year

225 days remain until the end of the year.

31 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:55:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:18:14 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:50 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 60.8°F.

The first high tide was at 4:24 am at 4.6 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:27 am at -0.07 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:41 pm at 4.91 feet

The Moon is currently 50.2% visible

It is a Third Quarter, exactly 50% at 4:59 am

Today is….

Help Save The Bee this World Bee Day https://savethebee.org/

Be a Millionaire Day

Dinosaur Day

Eliza Doolittle Day

Flower Day

International Clinical Trials Day

International Red Sneakers Day

National Psychometrist Day

National Quiche Lorraine Day

National Rescue Dog Day

National Streaming Day

National SugarBee Apple Day

Pick Strawberries Day

Weights and Measures Day

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day

World Bee Day

World Flour Day

Today is also…..

Day of Remembrance (Cambodia)

Emancipation Day (Florida)

European Maritime Day (European Council)

Independence Restoration Day, celebrates the independence of East Timor from Indonesia in 2002.

Josephine Baker Day (NAACP)

National Awakening Day (Indonesia), and its related observances:

Indonesian Doctor Day (Indonesia)

National Day (Cameroon)

World Metrology Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1799 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (d. 1850)

1806 – John Stuart Mill, English economist, civil servant, and philosopher (d. 1873)

1818 – William Fargo, American businessman and politician, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1881)

1825 – Antoinette Brown Blackwell, the first woman to be ordained as a mainstream Protestant minister in the U.S. (d. 1921)

1882 – Sigrid Undset, Danish-Norwegian novelist, essayist, and translator, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1949)

1908 – James Stewart, American actor (d. 1997)

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli general and politician, 5th Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1981)

1919 – George Gobel, American comedian (d. 1991)

1944 – Joe Cocker, English singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1946 – Cher, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1949 – Dave Thomas, Canadian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Ron Reagan, American journalist and radio host

1972 – Busta Rhymes, American rapper, producer, and actor

….and on this day in history….

1570 – Cartographer Abraham Ortelius issues Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, the first modern atlas.

1609 – Shakespeare's sonnets are first published in London, perhaps illicitly, by the publisher Thomas Thorpe.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

1875 – Signing of the Metre Convention by 17 nations leading to the establishment of the International System of Units.

1883 – Krakatoa begins to erupt; the volcano explodes three months later, killing more than 36,000 people.

1891 – History of cinema: The first public display of Thomas Edison's prototype kinetoscope.

1902 – Cuba gains independence from the United States. Tomás Estrada Palma becomes the country's first President.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh takes off for Paris from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, N.Y., aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on the first nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean, landing 33+1⁄2 hours later.

1932 – Amelia Earhart takes off from Newfoundland to begin the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, landing in Ireland the next day.

1943 – The Luttra Woman, a bog body from the Early Neolithic period (radiocarbon-dated c. 3928–3651 BC), was discovered near Luttra, Sweden.

1964 – Discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation by Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias.

1980 – In a referendum in Quebec, the population rejects, with 60% of the vote, a government proposal to move towards independence from Canada.

1983 – First publications of the discovery of the HIV virus that causes AIDS in the journal Science by a team of French scientists including Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Jean-Claude Chermann, and Luc Montagnier.

1985 – Radio Martí, part of the Voice of America service, begins broadcasting to Cuba.

1996 – Civil rights: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Romer v. Evans against a law that would have prevented any city, town or county in the state of Colorado from taking any legislative, executive, or judicial action to protect the rights of gays and lesbians.

2002 – The independence of East Timor is recognized by Portugal, formally ending 23 years of Indonesian rule and three years of provisional UN administration (Portugal itself is the former colonizer of East Timor until 1976).

2011 – Mamata Banerjee is sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the first woman to hold this post.

2019 – The International System of Units (SI): The base units are redefined, making the international prototype of the kilogram obsolete