Almanac - Wednesday Feburary 26, 2025

Today Wednesday, the 26th of February of 2025,

February 26 is the 57th day of the year

308 days remain until the end of the year

the sun rose in San Francisco at 6:45:51 am

and sunset will be at 6:00:43 pm.

Today we have 11 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:17 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:05 am at 2.4 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:55 am at 6.34 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:50 pm at -0.9 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach at 10:34 pm at 5.12 feet

The Moon is currently 3.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 27th of February of 2025 at 4:45 pm

On this day in Black History….

On February 26, 1869, the House of Representatives passed the 15th Amendment, which prohibited the denial of voting rights based on race, color, or previous servitude. The amendment was then sent to the states for ratification.

Carter G. Woodson, known as the "father of Black history", chose February to celebrate Black history because it includes the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976.

On this day in 1928, Antione “Fats” Domino, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The rhythm & blues legend would go on to make such hits as “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame” and sell 5 gold records.

On this day in 1926, Theodore “Georgia Deacon” Flowers defeated Harry Greb, winning the middleweight boxing title. He was the first African-American middleweight boxing champion ever.

On February 26, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Andrew Brimmer as the first Black governor of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Brimmer was a staff economist at the Federal Reserve and a deputy assistant secretary of commerce under President John F. Kennedy. He died in 2012 at the age of 86.

On this day in 2012, Trayvon Martin, an African-American teen was fatally shot while walking home, by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer patrolling the community. Zimmerman claimed to have shot Martin out of self-defense during a physical altercation. A year and a half later, on July 13th 2013, George Zimmerman was found not guilty in his trial over the case. Later that year, the city of Sanford, where Martin was killed, announced new rules forbidding volunteers in its neighborhood watch program from carrying guns and pursuing suspects. The case sparked a national debate over “Stand your Ground” laws.

Today is….

National Letter To An Elder Day

Carnival Day

For Pete's Sake Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

National Set a Good Example Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

Today is also….

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Khojaly Massacre (Azerbaijan)

Liberation Day (Kuwait)

Saviours' Day (Nation of Islam)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1564 – Christopher Marlowe, English playwright, poet and translator (d. 1593)

1802 – Victor Hugo, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1885)

1829 – Levi Strauss, German-American fashion designer, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (d. 1902)

1846 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (d. 1917)

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, American surgeon, co-created Corn flakes (d. 1943)

1861 – Nadezhda Krupskaya, Russian soldier and politician (d. 1939)

1877 – Rudolph Dirks, German-American illustrator (d. 1968)

1887 – William Frawley, American actor and vaudevillian (d. 1966)

1893 – Wallace Fard Muhammad, American religious leader, founded the Nation of Islam (disappeared 1934)

1908 – Tex Avery, American animator, producer, and voice actor (d. 1980)

1914 – Robert Alda, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1986)

1916 – Jackie Gleason, American actor and singer (d. 1987)

1918 – Theodore Sturgeon, American author and critic (d. 1985)

1928 – Fats Domino, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2017)

1928 – Ariel Sharon, Israeli general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2014)

1932 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2003)

1945 – Mitch Ryder, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Elizabeth George, American author and educator

1949 – Emma Kirkby, English soprano

1953 – Michael Bolton, American singer-songwriter and actor

1953 – Barbara Niven, American actress and writer

1954 – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politician, 12th President of Turkey

1958 – Tim Kaine, American lawyer and politician, 70th Governor of Virginia

1971 – Erykah Badu, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Maz Jobrani, American comedian and actor

Also on this day in history….

747 BC – According to Ptolemy, the epoch (origin) of the Nabonassar Era began at noon on this date.[1] Historians use this to establish the modern BC chronology for dating historic events.[2]

1616 – Galileo Galilei is formally banned by the Roman Catholic Church from teaching or defending the view that the earth orbits the sun.

1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte escapes from exile on the island of Elba.

1909 – Kinemacolor, the first successful color motion picture process, is first shown to the general public at the Palace Theatre in London.

1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

1929 – President Calvin Coolidge signs legislation establishing the 96,000 acres (390 km2) Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

1971 – U.N. Secretary-General U Thant signs United Nations proclamation of the vernal equinox as Earth Day.

1980 – Egypt and Israel establish full diplomatic relations.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: The Tower Commission rebukes President Ronald Reagan for not controlling his national security staff.

2008 – The New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea; this is the first event of its kind to take place in North Korea.

