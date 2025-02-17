Almanac - Monday February 17, 2025

Today is Monday, the 17th of February of 2025,

February 17 is the 48th day of the year

317 days remain until the end of the year

30 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco in a few minutes at 6:56:12 am

and sunset will be this afternoon at 5:52:24 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:18 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F

The first high tide was at 1:23 am at 5.4 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:50 am at 1.39 feet

The next high tide at 1:42 pm at 4.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:21 pm at 1.86 feet

The Moon is currently 78.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am

On this day in Black History….

in 1997, Virginia House of Delegates voted unanimously to retire their state song, “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia.” The tune had glorified slavery.

On this day in 1973, the Navy frigate USS Jesse L. Brown was commissioned. The ship was named for Ensign Jesse L. Brown who was the first African-American naval aviator to see combat in Korea.

On this day 1942, Huey Newton, one of the founders of the Black Panthers, was born. Newton was an high-school graduate who taught himself to read. He attended Merritt College and San Francisco School of Law. He went on to form the Black Panthers in 1966 in Oakland.

Today is….

Champion Crab Races Day

My Way Day

National Cabbage Day

National Café au Lait Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National PTA Founders' Day

National Public Science Day

Presidents' Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

Who Shall I Be Day

World Human Spirit Day

Today is also….

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Kosovo in 2008, still partially recognized.

Revolution Day (Libya)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1914 – Arthur Kennedy, American actor (d. 1990)

1923 – Buddy DeFranco, American clarinet player and bandleader (d. 2014)

1924 – Margaret Truman, American singer and author (d. 2008)

1925 – Hal Holbrook, American actor and director (d. 2021)

1929 – Chaim Potok, American rabbi and author (d. 2002)

1930 – Ruth Rendell, English author (d. 2015)

1934 – Barry Humphries, Australian comedian, actor, and author (d. 2023)

1940 – Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer-songwriter, actor, and producer (d. 2021)

1940 – Gene Pitney, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1942 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (d. 1989)

1949 – Fred Frith, English guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Rene Russo, American actress

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian singer-songwriter, accordion player, and pianist

1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips, American actor and director

1963 – Larry the Cable Guy, American comedian and voice actor

1963 – Michael Jordan, American basketball player, executive, and businessman

1981 – Paris Hilton, American model, media personality, actress, singer, DJ, author and businesswoman

1991 – Ed Sheeran, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

….and on this day in history…..

1801 – United States presidential election: A tie in the Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr is resolved when Jefferson is elected President of the United States and Burr Vice President by the United States House of Representatives.

1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva found an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

1959 – Vanguard 2: The first weather satellite is launched to measure cloud-cover distribution.

1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

1974 – Robert K. Preston, a disgruntled U.S. Army private, buzzes the White House in a stolen helicopter.

1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.

2008 – Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.

2011 – Arab Spring: Libyan protests against Muammar Gaddafi's regime begin.

2011 – Arab Spring: In Bahrain, security forces launch a deadly pre-dawn raid on protesters in Pearl Roundabout in Manama; the day is locally known as Bloody Thursday.