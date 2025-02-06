Almanac - Thursday February 6, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 6th of February of 2025,

February 6 is the 37th day of the year

328 days remain until the end of the year

41 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:31 am

and sunset will be at 5:40:27 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:29 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.5°F.

The first high tide was at 4:32 am at 6.3 feet

The fist low tide will be at 12:15 pm at 0.02 feet

The next high tide at 7:28 pm at 4.16 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:26 pm at 3.25 feet

The Moon is currently 54.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the12th of February of 2025 at 5:53 am

On this day in Black history….

1694 – The warrior queen Dandara, leader of the runaway slaves in Quilombo dos Palmares, Brazil, is captured and commits suicide rather than be returned to a life of slavery.

1820 – The first 86 African American immigrants sponsored by the American Colonization Society depart New York to start a settlement in present-day Liberia.

On this day in 1867, Robert Tanner Jackson became the first African-American to receive a degree in the field of dentistry.

On February 6, 1902, a white mob seized Thomas Brown, a 19-year-old Black man, from a jail cell and lynched him on the Jessamine County Courthouse lawn in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Mr. Brown had been arrested for an alleged assault on a white woman but never had the chance to stand trial.

Born on this day in 1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

On this day in 1956, Autherine Lucy, three days after becoming the first African-American enrolled student at an Alabama university, was excluded from classes by school officials. Her suspension was “for her own safety” after rioting had broken out over her Supreme Court-ordered enrollment.

On this day in 1967, Muhammad Ali beat Ernie Terrell, by unanimous decision, winning the WBA Heavyweight Boxing Title. Ali’s win gave him back a title that he had never lost. The WBA stripped him of the belt in June of 1964 for his association with the Nation of Islam.

On this day in 1993, Arthur Ashe passed away, after a decade-long battle with HIV-Aids. Ashe was known for his many firsts in the world of tennis.

Today is….

National Chopsticks Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Sweater Day (Canada)

Pay-a-Compliment Day

Ronald Reagan Day

OPTIMIST DAY

NATIONAL LAME DUCK DAY

Today is also….

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Sami National Day (Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden)

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1836)

1894 – Eric Partridge, New Zealand-English lexicographer and academic (d. 1979)

1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (d. 1948)

1903 – Claudio Arrau, Chilean pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (d. 2004)

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (d. 2016)

1922 – Denis Norden, English actor, screenwriter, and television host (d. 2018)

1922 – Haskell Wexler, American director, producer, and cinematographer (d. 2015)

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor (d. 2019)

1931 – Mamie Van Doren, American actress and model

1932 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier and anarchist (d. 1959)

1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1939 – Mike Farrell, American actor, director, producer, activist and public speaker

1940 – Tom Brokaw, American journalist and author

1942 – Sarah Brady, American activist and author (d. 2015)

1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1947 – Bill Staines, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1950 – Natalie Cole, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2015)

1958 – Cecily Adams, American actress and casting director (d. 2004)

1962 – Axl Rose, American singer-songwriter and producer

….and on this day in history….

1900 – The Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international arbitration court at The Hague, is created when the Senate of the Netherlands ratifies an 1899 peace conference decree.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 who meet minimum property qualifications, get the right to vote when Representation of the People Act 1918 is passed by Parliament.

1919 – The five-day Seattle General Strike begins, as more than 65,000 workers in the city of Seattle, Washington, walk off the job.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom and her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit.

1987 – Justice Mary Gaudron becomes the first woman to be appointed to the High Court of Australia.

2021 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suspends agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to send asylum seekers back to their home countries.