Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday January 14, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:15 AM PST
Streets Kite Day. New Brighton Beach.
Bernard Spragg. NZ
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Streets Kite Day. New Brighton Beach.

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of January of 2025,

January 14 is the 14th day of the year

There are 351 days remaining until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:06 am

and sunset will be at 5:15:09 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:37 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.7°F

The first low tide will be at 4:27 am at 2.96 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 6.62 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at -1.05 feet

The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be at 12:35 am at 5.2 feet

The Moon is 99.4% visible

We can still call it a Full Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 21th of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is…..

Caesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

Organize Your Home Day

Printing Ink Day

Ratification Day

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also….

Defender of the Motherland Day (Uzbekistan)

Feast of the Ass (Medieval Christianity)

Flag Day (Georgia)

National Forest Conservation Day (Thailand)

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua (Abkhazia)

Yennayer (Berbers)

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Magh Bihu (Assam)

Maghe Sankranti (Nepal)

Maghi (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Makar Sankranti (India)

The first day of Pongal (Tamil Nadu)

Uttarayan (Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan)

World Logic Day (UNESCO)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

83 BCMark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1741Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1875Albert Schweitzer, French-German physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1883Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)

1886Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1892Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1896John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1912Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1915Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (d. 1992)

1919Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)

1937 – Billie Jo Spears, American country singer (d. 2011)

1938 – Jack Jones, American singer and actor (d. 2024)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1940Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1945Kathleen Chalfant, American actress

1947Taylor Branch, American historian and author

1948T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author

1957Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1963Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Shepard Smith, American television journalist

1965 – Jemma Redgrave, English actress

1967 – Emily Watson, English actress

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer

1982Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1900Giacomo Puccini's Tosca opens in Rome.

1952NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1967 –The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1973Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
