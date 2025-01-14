Almanac - Tuesday January 14, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of January of 2025,
January 14 is the 14th day of the year
There are 351 days remaining until the end of the year
64 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:06 am
and sunset will be at 5:15:09 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:19:37 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.7°F
The first low tide will be at 4:27 am at 2.96 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 6.62 feet
The next low tide at 5:22 pm at -1.05 feet
The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be at 12:35 am at 5.2 feet
The Moon is 99.4% visible
We can still call it a Full Moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 21th of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm
Today is…..
National Dress Up Your Pet Day
National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day
Take a Missionary to Lunch Day
Today is also….
Defender of the Motherland Day (Uzbekistan)
Feast of the Ass (Medieval Christianity)
National Forest Conservation Day (Thailand)
Old New Year, and its related observance:
Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.
Maghi (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)
The first day of Pongal (Tamil Nadu)
Uttarayan (Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)
1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)
1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-German physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)
1883 – Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)
1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)
1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)
1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)
1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)
1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)
1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (d. 1992)
1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)
1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)
1937 – Billie Jo Spears, American country singer (d. 2011)
1938 – Jack Jones, American singer and actor (d. 2024)
1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)
1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)
1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer
1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist
1945 – Kathleen Chalfant, American actress
1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author
1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author
1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author
1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1964 – Shepard Smith, American television journalist
1965 – Jemma Redgrave, English actress
1967 – Emily Watson, English actress
1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor
1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer
1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1900 – Giacomo Puccini's Tosca opens in Rome.
1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.
1967 –The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.
1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.