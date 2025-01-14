Almanac - Tuesday January 14, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of January of 2025,

January 14 is the 14th day of the year

There are 351 days remaining until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:06 am

and sunset will be at 5:15:09 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:37 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.7°F

The first low tide will be at 4:27 am at 2.96 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 6.62 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at -1.05 feet

The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be at 12:35 am at 5.2 feet

The Moon is 99.4% visible

We can still call it a Full Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 21th of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is…..

Caesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

Organize Your Home Day

Printing Ink Day

Ratification Day

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also….

Defender of the Motherland Day (Uzbekistan)

Feast of the Ass (Medieval Christianity)

Flag Day (Georgia)

National Forest Conservation Day (Thailand)

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua (Abkhazia)

Yennayer (Berbers)

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Magh Bihu (Assam)

Maghe Sankranti (Nepal)

Maghi (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Makar Sankranti (India)

The first day of Pongal (Tamil Nadu)

Uttarayan (Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan)

World Logic Day (UNESCO)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-German physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1883 – Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (d. 1992)

1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)

1937 – Billie Jo Spears, American country singer (d. 2011)

1938 – Jack Jones, American singer and actor (d. 2024)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1945 – Kathleen Chalfant, American actress

1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Shepard Smith, American television journalist

1965 – Jemma Redgrave, English actress

1967 – Emily Watson, English actress

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer

1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1900 – Giacomo Puccini's Tosca opens in Rome.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1967 –The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.