Almanac - Monday January 6, 2025

Today is Monday, the 6th of January of 2025,

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

72 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:34 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:15 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:24 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.2°F.

The first high tide was at 3:39 am at 5.79 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:08 am at 1.64 feet

The next high tide at 3:48 pm at 4.12 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:33 pm at 1.33 feet

The Moon is currently 44.9%

We can call it the First Quarter Moon phase

It will be 50% full at 3:56 pm today

Today is…..

Apple Tree Day

Cuddle Up Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Bean Day

National King Cake Day

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

National Weigh-In Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Iraq)

Christmas (Armenian Apostolic Church)

Christmas Eve (Russia)

Christmas Eve (Ukraine)

Christmas Eve (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Christmas Eve (North Macedonia)

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day (Western Christianity)

Theophany (Eastern Christianity)

Befana Day (Italy)

Little Christmas (Ireland)

Þrettándinn (Iceland)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1872 – Alexander Scriabin, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1915)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer, and humanitarian (d. 1991)

1913 – Loretta Young, American actress (d. 2000)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (d. 2012

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (d. 2005)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d. 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1967 – A. R. Rahman, Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician, and philanthropist

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

1984 – Eric Trump, American businessman

….and on this day in history….

1066 – Following the death of Edward the Confessor on the previous day, the Witan meets to confirm Harold Godwinson as the new King of England; Harold is crowned the same day, sparking a succession crisis that will eventually lead to the Norman conquest of England.

1492 – The Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella enter Granada at the conclusion of the Granada War.

1838 – Alfred Vail and colleagues demonstrate a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1847 – Samuel Colt obtains his first contract for the sale of revolver pistols to the United States government.

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1994 – U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner during the American Civil Rights Movement.

2021 – Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attack the United States Capitol to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in five deaths and evacuation of the U.S. Congress.