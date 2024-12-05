Almanac - Thursday December 5th, 2024
Today is Thursday, 5th of December of 2024,
December 5 is the 340th day of the year
26 days remain until the end of the year
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10 am
and sunset will be at 4:49 pm.
Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:00:48 pm.
Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.
The first high tide will be at 3:19 am
and the next high tide at 1:14 pm.
The first low tide will be at 7:22 am
and the next low tide at 8:21 pm.
The Moon is 20% visible
Waxing Crescent
Today is:
Bathtub Party Day
Day of the Ninja
International Volunteer Day
National Blue Jeans Day
National Comfort Food Day
National Communicate With Your Kids Day
National Commute With Your Baby Day
World Soil Day
Today is also…..
Day of Military Honour - Battle of Moscow (Russia)
Discovery Day (Haiti and Dominican Republic)
International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1966)
1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2020)
1947 – Jim Plunkett, former Oakland Raiders quarterback and San Jose native
On this day in:
1848 – In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.
1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, repealing prohibition.
Almanac provided by Kevin Vance
Audio provided by Tarik Ansari