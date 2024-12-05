Almanac - Thursday December 5th, 2024

Today is Thursday, 5th of December of 2024,

December 5 is the 340th day of the year

26 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:49 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:00:48 pm.

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:19 am

and the next high tide at 1:14 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:22 am

and the next low tide at 8:21 pm.

The Moon is 20% visible

Waxing Crescent

Today is:

Bathtub Party Day

Day of the Ninja

International Volunteer Day

National Blue Jeans Day

National Comfort Food Day

National Communicate With Your Kids Day

National Commute With Your Baby Day

World Soil Day

Today is also…..

Day of Military Honour - Battle of Moscow (Russia)

Discovery Day (Haiti and Dominican Republic)

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1966)

1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2020)

1947 – Jim Plunkett, former Oakland Raiders quarterback and San Jose native

On this day in:

1848 – In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.

1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, repealing prohibition.

Almanac provided by Kevin Vance

Audio provided by Tarik Ansari