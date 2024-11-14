© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday November 14, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:44 AM PST
Day 224 Dill pickles done.
Terri Bateman
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Day 224 Dill pickles done.

Today is Thursday, the 14th of November of 2024,

November 14 is the 319th day of the year

47 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:49:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:11 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:03 am.

The first low tide was at 2:24 am at 1.61 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:37 am at 6.83 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:29 pm at -0.89 feet

and the final high tide at 10:09 pm at 5.12 feet

The Moon is currently 97.3% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have the Full Moon tomorrow Friday the 15th of November of 2024 at 1:29 pm

The November full moon is called the Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

It’s also called the….

• Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)
• Digging/Scratching Moon (Tlingit)
• Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)
• Frost Moon (Cree, Assiniboine)
• Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

Today is….

Guinness World Records Day

International Girls Day

International Tempranillo Day

Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day

National American Teddy Bear Day

National Family PJ Day

National Pickle Day

National Seat Belt Day

National Spicy Guacamole Day

Operating Room Nurse Day

Spirit of National Speakers Association Day

World Quality Day

World Usability Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the Movement of Readjustment (Guinea-Bissau)

Children's Day, celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru (previously on November 20). (India)

Day of the Colombian Woman (Colombia)

Mobile Brigade Day (Indonesia)

World Diabetes Day (International)

Dobruja Day (Romania)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1719Leopold Mozart, Austrian violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1787)

1805Fanny Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (d. 1847)

1840Claude Monet, French painter (d. 1926)

1889Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of India (d. 1964)

1900Aaron Copland, American composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1990)

1907 – William Steig, American author, illustrator, and sculptor (d. 2003)

1908Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1957)

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1917Park Chung Hee, South Korean general and politician, 3rd President of South Korea (d. 1979)

1921 – Brian Keith, American actor and director (d. 1997)

1922Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)

1922 – Veronica Lake, American actress and singer (d. 1973)

1927 – McLean Stevenson, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1927 – Narciso Yepes, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1997)

1934 – Ellis Marsalis, Jr., American pianist and educator (d. 2020)

1935Hussein of Jordan (d. 1999)

1939Wendy Carlos, American keyboard player and composer

1943Peter Norton, American programmer and author

1947P. J. O'Rourke, American political satirist and journalist (d. 2022)

1947 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordion player (d. 2016)

1948Charles III, King of the United Kingdom

1952Johnny A., American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1954 – Yanni, Greek-American pianist, composer, and producer

1962Laura San Giacomo, American actress

1981Vanessa Bayer, American actress
….and on this day in history…..

332 BCAlexander the Great is crowned pharaoh of Egypt.[1]

1680 – German astronomer Gottfried Kirch discovers the Great Comet of 1680, the first comet to be discovered by telescope.

1770James Bruce discovers what he believes to be the source of the Nile.

1851Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company begins radio service in the United Kingdom.

1960Ruby Bridges becomes the first black child to attend an all-white elementary school in Louisiana.

1995 – A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
