Almanac - Thursday, September 12, 2024

Today is Thursday, September 12th, 2024, the 255th day of the year with 110 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise : 6:49am

: 6:49am Sunset: 7:21pm

The waxing gibbous moon (63% visible) will set at 12:12am and rise at 4:10pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 9:27am/7:01pm

: 9:27am/7:01pm Low Tides: 1:20am/1:07pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...



International Programmers Day

National Day of Encouragement

National Hug and High 5 Day

National Just One Human Family Day

National Police Woman's Day

National School Picture Day

On this day in...

1609 - English explorer Henry Hudson sailed down what is now known as the Hudson River.

1873 - The first practical typewriter was sold to customers.

1953 - U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier.

1983 - Arnold Schwarzenegger became a U.S. citizen. He had emigrated from Austria 14 years earlier.

1992 - Dr. Mae Carol Jemison became the first African-American woman in space. She was the payload specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. Also onboard were Mission Specialist N. Jan Davis and Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mark C. Lee. They were the first married couple to fly together in space. And, Mamoru Mohri became the first Japanese person to fly into space.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

