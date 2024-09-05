Almanac - Thursday, September 5, 2024

Today is Thursday September 5th, 2024, the 248th day of the year with 117 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 7:32pm

The waxing crescent moon (5% visible) will rise this morning at 9:07 and set at 8:45pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 1:20am/1:59pm

: 1:20am/1:59pm Low Tides: 7:16am/7:45pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...



Be Late For Something Day

International Day of Charity

Jury Rights Day

National Cheese Pizza Day

On this day in...

1698 - Russia's Peter the Great imposed a tax on beards.

1793 - In France, the "Reign of Terror" began.

1836 - Sam Houston was elected as the first president of the Republic of Texas.

1877 - Sioux chief Crazy Horse was killed by the bayonet of a U.S. soldier. The chief allegedly resisted confinement to a jail cell.

1882 - The first U.S. Labor Day parade was held in New York City.

1914 - Babe Ruth hit his first home run as a professional player in the International League.

1930 - Charles Creighton and James Hagris completed the drive from New York City to Los Angeles and back to New York City all in reverse gear. The trip took 42 days in their 1929 Ford Model A.

1939 - The U.S. proclaimed its neutrality in World War II.

1957 - Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" was first published.

1960 - Cassius Clay of Louisville, KY, won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome, Italy. Clay later changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

1977 - The U.S. launched Voyager .

1983 - The "MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour" on PBS (Public Broadcasting System) became the first hour-long network news show.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery landed after its maiden voyage.

1986 - Merv Griffin aired his final program for Metromedia Television after 23 years on various talk shows.

1990 - Iraqi President Saddam Hussein urged for a Holy War against the West and former allies.

1991 - Soviet lawmakers created an interim government to usher in the confederation after dissolving the U.S.S.R. The new name the Union of Sovereign States was taken.

