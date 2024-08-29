Almanac - Thursday August 29, 2024

Today Thursday, the 29th of August of 2024,

August 29 is the 242nd day of the year

124 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:38:05 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:31 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:48 pm

The first low tide was at 2:34 am at -0.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:37 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:19 pm at 3.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:58 pm at 6.18 feet

The Moon is currently 19.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days Monday the 2nd of September of 2024 at 6:55 pm

Today is….

"According to Hoyle" Day

Chop Suey Day

Individual Rights Day

International Cabernet Sauvignon Day

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Sarcoidosis Awareness Day

National Swiss Winegrowers Day

Potteries Bottle Oven Day

Thoughtful Thursday

Today is also….

International Day against Nuclear Tests

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

Miners' Day also in Ukraine

Municipal Police Day in Poland

National Sports Day in India

Slovak National Uprising Anniversary in Slovakia

Telugu Language Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1809 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician and author (d. 1894)

1876 – Charles F. Kettering, American engineer and businessman, founded Delco Electronics (d. 1958)

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress (d. 1982)

1920 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1955)

1923 – Richard Attenborough, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1924 – Dinah Washington, American singer and pianist (d. 1963)

1936 – John McCain, American captain and politician (d. 2018)

1938 – Elliott Gould, American actor and producer

1940 – James Brady, American politician and activist, 15th White House Press Secretary (d. 2014)

1947 – Temple Grandin, American ethologist, academic, and author

1958 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (d. 2009)

1959 – Eddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

….and on this day in history…..

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1786 – Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.

1831 – Michael Faraday discovers electromagnetic induction.

1911 – Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1930 – The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda are voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1952 – American experimental composer John Cage’s 4’33” premieres at Maverick Concert Hall, played by American pianist David Tudor.

1966 – The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970 – Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War, East Los Angeles, California. Police riot kills three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

1991 – Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union suspends all activities of the Soviet Communist Party.

1997 – Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.

2012 – The XIV Paralympic Games open in London, England, United Kingdom.