Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday August 29, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:22 AM PDT
Jonas Weckschmied
/
Herbs

Today Thursday, the 29th of August of 2024,

August 29 is the 242nd day of the year

124 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:38:05 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:31 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:48 pm

The first low tide was at 2:34 am at -0.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:37 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:19 pm at 3.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:58 pm at 6.18 feet

The Moon is currently 19.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days Monday the 2nd of September of 2024 at 6:55 pm

Today is….

"According to Hoyle" Day

Chop Suey Day

Individual Rights Day

International Cabernet Sauvignon Day

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Sarcoidosis Awareness Day

National Swiss Winegrowers Day

Potteries Bottle Oven Day

Thoughtful Thursday

Today is also….

International Day against Nuclear Tests

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

Miners' Day also in Ukraine

Municipal Police Day in Poland

National Sports Day in India

Slovak National Uprising Anniversary in Slovakia

Telugu Language Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1809Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician and author (d. 1894)

1876Charles F. Kettering, American engineer and businessman, founded Delco Electronics (d. 1958)

1915Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress (d. 1982)

1920 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1955)

1923Richard Attenborough, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1924Dinah Washington, American singer and pianist (d. 1963)

1936John McCain, American captain and politician (d. 2018)

1938Elliott Gould, American actor and producer

1940James Brady, American politician and activist, 15th White House Press Secretary (d. 2014)

1947Temple Grandin, American ethologist, academic, and author

1958 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (d. 2009)

1959 – Eddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

….and on this day in history…..

708Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1786Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.

1831Michael Faraday discovers electromagnetic induction.

1911Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1930 – The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda are voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1952American experimental composer John Cage’s 4’33” premieres at Maverick Concert Hall, played by American pianist David Tudor.

1966The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War, East Los Angeles, California. Police riot kills three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

1991Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union suspends all activities of the Soviet Communist Party.

1997Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.

2005Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.

2012 – The XIV Paralympic Games open in London, England, United Kingdom.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
