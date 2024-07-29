Almanac - Monday July 29, 2024

Today is Monday, the 29th of July of 2024

July 29 is the 211th day of the year

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:11:33 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:10 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F

The solar transit will be at 1:15:51 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:46 am at 0.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:25 am at 4.05 feet

The next low tide will be at 11:51 am at 2.76 feet

and the final high tide at 6:16 pm at 6.55 feet

The Moon is 34.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 4th of August of 2024 at 4:13 am

Today is….

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Today is also….

Mohun Bagan Day in India

National Anthem Day in Romania

National Thai Language Day in Thailand

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session. On the Faroe Islands and in Nordic countries

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)

1869 – Booth Tarkington, American novelist and dramatist (d. 1946

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (d. 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)

1900 – Don Redman, American composer, and bandleader (d. 1964)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (d. 1996

1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (d. 1984

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (d. 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (d. 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer (d. 2021

1932 – Nancy Kassebaum, American businesswoman and politician

1933 – Randy Sparks, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2024)

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1954 – Patti Scialfa, American musician

….and on this day in history….

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1932 – Great Depression: In Washington, D.C., troops disperse the last of the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1948 – Olympic Games: The Games of the XIV Olympiad: After a hiatus of 12 years caused by World War II, the first Summer Olympics to be held since the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, open in London.

1957 – The International Atomic Energy Agency is established.

1957 – Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.

1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1959 – First United States Congress elections in Hawaii as a state of the Union.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of around 750 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel).

1996 – The child protection portion of the Communications Decency Act is struck down by a U.S. federal court as too broad.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of the dwarf planet Eris.