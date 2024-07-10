© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday July 10, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:20 AM PDT
GALIT-2015-12-13
Christine GRAND
/
Flickr Creative Commons
GALIT-2015-12-13

Today Wednesday, 10th of July of 2024

July 10 is the 192nd day of the year

174 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

The sun rises this morning at 5:57:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:15 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first high tide was at 1:31 am at 5.33 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:31 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:36 pm at 5.02 feet

The final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:07 pm at 2.74 feet

The Moon is 19.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Today is….

Clerihew Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

Chronic Disease Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Independence Day (Bahamas), celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Statehood Day (Wyoming)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1509John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

1856Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American electrical and mechanical engineer (d. 1943)

1871Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1875Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

1882Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

1895Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1902Kurt Alder, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

1907Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941))

1911Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1914Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

1920David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (d. 2009)

1922Jean Kerr, American author and playwright (d. 2003)

1923Amalia Mendoza, Mexican singer and actress (d. 2001)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City (d. 2020)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2024)

1933Jumpin' Gene Simmons, American rockabilly singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1972)

1939Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)

1943Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1977Chiwetel Ejiofor, English actor

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

….and on this day in history….

1553Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1925Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago at which as many as 60,000 people attend.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

1999 – In women's association football, the United States defeated China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. The final was watched by 90,185 spectators, which set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

2012 – The Episcopal Church USA allows same-sex marriage.

2018 – A group of Thai school children and their teacher get stuck in a cave for a few days; they are all rescued but one rescuer doesn't make it. This is known as the Tham Luang cave rescue.

2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance