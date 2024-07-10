Almanac - Wednesday July 10, 2024

Today Wednesday, 10th of July of 2024

July 10 is the 192nd day of the year

174 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

The sun rises this morning at 5:57:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:15 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first high tide was at 1:31 am at 5.33 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:31 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:36 pm at 5.02 feet

The final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:07 pm at 2.74 feet

The Moon is 19.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm

Today is….

Clerihew Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

Chronic Disease Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Independence Day (Bahamas), celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Statehood Day (Wyoming)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American electrical and mechanical engineer (d. 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1902 – Kurt Alder, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941))

1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (d. 2009)

1922 – Jean Kerr, American author and playwright (d. 2003)

1923 – Amalia Mendoza, Mexican singer and actress (d. 2001)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City (d. 2020)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2024)

1933 – Jumpin' Gene Simmons, American rockabilly singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1972)

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1977 – Chiwetel Ejiofor, English actor

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

….and on this day in history….

1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962 – Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago at which as many as 60,000 people attend.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

1999 – In women's association football, the United States defeated China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. The final was watched by 90,185 spectators, which set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

2012 – The Episcopal Church USA allows same-sex marriage.

2018 – A group of Thai school children and their teacher get stuck in a cave for a few days; they are all rescued but one rescuer doesn't make it. This is known as the Tham Luang cave rescue.

2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.