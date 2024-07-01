Almanac - Monday July 1, 2024

Today is Monday, the 1st of July of 2024

July 1 is the 183rd day of the year

183 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:51:58 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:35:44 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide was at 2:07 am at 0.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am at 4.05 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:12 pm at 2.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:37 pm at 6.7 feet

American Zoo Day

Canada Day

1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.

Devotion to Duty Day

Early Bird Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

International Reggae Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

National Financial Freedom Day

National Gingersnap Day

National Postal Workers Day

National Television Heritage Day

Second Half of the Year Day

U.S. Postage Stamp Day

Zip Code Day

Today is also Armed Forces Day (Singapore)

Bobby Bonilla Day (United States)

Children's Day (Pakistan)

Chinese Communist Party Founding Day (China)

Day of Officials and Civil Servants (Hungary)

Doctors' Day (India)

Emancipation Day (Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius) and Keti Koti (Emancipation Day) (Suriname) marking the abolition of slavery by the Netherlands.

Engineer's Day (Bahrain, Mexico)

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day (Hong Kong, China)

Independence Day (Burundi), celebrates the independence of Burundi from Belgium in 1962.

Independence Day (Rwanda)

Independence Day (Somalia)

International Tartan Day

July Morning (Bulgaria)

Madeira Day (Madeira, Portugal)

Moving Day (Quebec) (Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day

Republic Day (Ghana)

RONPhos Handover Day (Nauru)

Sir Seretse Khama Day (Botswana)

Territory Day (British Virgin Islands)

Territory Day (Northern Territory, Australia)

1804 – George Sand, French author and playwright (d. 1876)

1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)

1899 – Charles Laughton, English-American actor and director (d. 1962)

1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founder of Estée Lauder Companies (d. 2004)

1912 – David Brower, American environmentalist, founder of the Sierra Club Foundation (d. 2000)

1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (d. 1989)

1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (d. 1992)

1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founder of the Clearwater Festival (d. 2013)

1925 – Farley Granger, American actor (d. 2011)

1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor

1934 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director and producer (d. 2008)

1935 – James Cotton, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 2017)

1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer

1939 – Karen Black, American actress (d. 2013)

1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer

1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (d. 2015)

1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 2021)

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter

1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer

1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (d. 1997)

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress

1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1823 – The five Central American nations of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica declare independence from the First Mexican Empire after being annexed the year prior.

1863 – American Civil War: The Battle of Gettysburg begins.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice formally comes into existence.

1874 – The Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful typewriter, goes on sale.

1881 – The world's first international telephone call is made between St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, and Calais, Maine, United States.

1908 – SOS is adopted as the international distress signal.

1932 – Australia's national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was formed.

1958 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation links television broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.

1962 – Independence of Rwanda and Burundi.

1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1984 – The PG-13 rating is introduced by the MPAA.

1987 – The American radio station WFAN in New York City is launched as the world's first all-sports radio station.

1990 – German reunification: East Germany accepts the Deutsche Mark as its currency, thus uniting the economies of East and West Germany.

1991 – Cold War: The Warsaw Pact is officially dissolved at a meeting in Prague.

2002 – The International Criminal Court is established to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

2020 – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement replaces NAFTA.