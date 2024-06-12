Almanac - Wednesday June 12, 2024

Today is Wednesday, 12th of June of 2024,

June 12 is the 164th day of the year

202 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will fall on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 1:50 PM

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:02 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:47 am at 4.8 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:00 am at 0.08 feet

The next high tide at will be at 5:21 pm at 4.87 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:06 pm at 2.76 feet

The Moon is currently 33.9% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Crowded Nest Awareness Day

Ghost in the Machine Day

International Cachaça Day

International Falafel Day

Little League Girls Baseball Day

Loving Day

On this day in 1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws which prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.

Magic Day

National Automotive Service Professionals Day

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Red Rose Day

Shavuot

Superman Day

Women Veterans Day

World Day Against Child Labor

Chaco Armistice Day (Paraguay)

Dia dos Namorados (Brazil)

Helsinki Day (Finland)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.

June 12 Commemoration (Lagos State, Nigeria)

Russia Day (Russia)

Children's Day (Haiti)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with….

1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (d. 1918)

1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (d. 1982)

1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1977)

1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (d. 2017)

1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (d. 1991)

1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (d. 2004)

1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2002)

1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (d. 2018)

1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (d. 1945)

1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (d. 2017)

1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (d. 2005)

1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (d. 2005)

1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (d. 2021)

….and on this day in history…..

1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von Drais

1942 – Anne Frank receives a diary for her thirteenth birthday.

1981 – The first of the Indiana Jones film franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is released in theaters.

1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.

1987 – Cold War: At the Brandenburg Gate, U.S. President Ronald Reagan publicly challenges Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.

1991 – In modern Russia's first democratic election, Boris Yeltsin is elected as the President of Russia.

2018 – United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea held the first meeting between leaders of their two countries in Singapore.