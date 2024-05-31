Almanac - Friday May 31, 2024

May 31 is the 152nd day of the year

214 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until summer begins

Today Friday, 31th of May of 2024,

The sun rose this morning at 5:49:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:35 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

The first low tide was at 12:15 am at 2.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:32 am at 4.44 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:01 pm at 0.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:58 pm at 5.58 feet

The Moon is currently 41.1%

It’s now a Waning Crescent

It was a quarter moon yesterday

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 6th of June of 2024 at 5:38 am

Today is….

European Neighbours' Day

National Autonomous Vehicle Day

National Heat Awareness Day

National Macaroon Day

National Meditation Day

National Smile Day

Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day

Save Your Hearing Day

Speak in Complete Sentences Day

What You Think Upon Grows Day

World No Tobacco Day

World Parrot Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of Royal Brunei Malay Regiment in Brunei

The beginning of Gawai Dayak (Dayaks in Sarawak, Malaysia and West Kalimantan, Indonesia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1866 – John Ringling, American entrepreneur; one of the founders of the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1936)

1875 – Rosa May Billinghurst, British suffragette and women's rights activist (d. 1953)

1894 – Fred Allen, American comedian, radio host, game show panelist, and author (d. 1956)

1898 – Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author (d. 1993)

1908 – Don Ameche, American actor (d. 1993)

1930 – Clint Eastwood, American actor, director, musician, and producer

1938 – Johnny Paycheck [Donald Lytle], American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1938 – Peter Yarrow, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939 – Terry Waite, English humanitarian and author

1940 – (August) "Augie" Meyers, American rock and Tex-Mex keyboardist, accordion player, singer-songwriter, producer (Sir Douglas Quintet; Texas Tornados), and record label owner, born in San Antonio, Texas

1940 – Gilbert Shelton, American illustrator

1943 – Joe Namath, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1945 – Laurent Gbagbo, Ivorian academic and politician, 4th President of Côte d'Ivoire

1948 – John Bonham, English musician, songwriter and drummer (d. 1980)

1963 – Viktor Orbán, Hungarian politician, 38th Prime Minister of Hungary

1964 – Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, American rapper and producer

1965 – Brooke Shields, American model, actress, and producer

1972 – Christian McBride, American bassist and record producer

1976 – Colin Farrell, Irish actor

1981 – Jake Peavy, American baseball player

On this day in history…

1669 – Citing poor eyesight as a reason, Samuel Pepys records the last event in his diary

1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

1859 – The clock tower at the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, starts keeping time.

1879 – Gilmore's Garden in New York City is renamed Madison Square Garden by William Henry Vanderbilt and is opened to the public at 26th Street and Madison Avenue.

1909 – The National Negro Committee, forerunner to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), convenes for the first time..

1911 – The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

1971 – In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.

2003 – Air France retires its fleet of Concorde aircraft.

2008 – Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds