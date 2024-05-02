Almanac - Thursday May 2, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of May of 2024,

May 2 is the 123rd day of the year

243 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:11:45 am

and sunset will be at 8:02:40 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F

The first low tide was at 12:29 am at 2.78 feet

The first high tide was at 5:43 am at 4.87 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:44 pm at -0.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:51 pm at 4.98 feet

The Moon is currently 38.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 7th of May of 2024 at 8:22 pm

Today is…

Baby Day

Brothers and Sisters Day

International Scurvy Awareness Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Fire Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Play Your Ukulele Day

National Truffle Day

Take a Baby to Lunch Day

World Password Day

World Tuna Day

Today is also….

The last day of the Festival of Ridván (Baháʼí Faith) (this date is non-Gregorian and may change according to the March equinox, see List of observances set by the Baháʼí calendar)

Anniversary of the Dos de Mayo Uprising (Community of Madrid, Spain)

Birth Anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan)

Flag Day (Poland)

Indonesia National Education Day

Teachers' Day (Iran) (this date is non-Gregorian and may change according to the March Equinox, see List of observances set by the Solar Hijri calendar)

International Harry Potter Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)

1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Austro-Hungarian Zionist philosopher, journalist and author (d. 1904)

1882 – Isabel González, Puerto Rican activist who helped pave the way for Puerto Ricans' American citizenship (d. 1971)

1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)

1892 – Manfred von Richthofen, German captain and pilot (d. 1918)

1895 -- Lorenz HartAmerican lyricist ("I Could Write A Book"; "My Funny Valentine") and half of the Broadway musical team Rodgers and Hart, born in Harlem, New York (d.1943)

1903 – Benjamin Spock, American rower, pediatrician, and author (d. 1998)

1907 – Pinky Lee, American comedian and television host (d. 1993)

1921 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1924 – Theodore Bikel, Austrian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2015)

1927 – Michael Broadbent, British wine critic and writer (d. 2020)

1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, English singer and pianist

1937 – Lorenzo Music, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1945 – Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan-American model, actress, and activist

1946 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1948 – Larry Gatlin, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1954 -- Angela Bofill, Cuban-Puerto Rican-American R&B singer-songwriter (This Time I'll Be Sweeter; Too Tough), born in Brooklyn, NYC

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, American-Canadian wrestler, actor, and producer

1975 – David Beckham, English footballer, coach, and model

2015 – Princess Charlotte of Wales, British royal, and third in line to the British throne

….and on this day in history….

1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London, England, by printer Robert Barker.

1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.

1999 – Panamanian general election: Mireya Moscoso becomes the first woman to be elected President of Panama.

2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI's most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

2012 – A pastel version of The Scream, by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, sells for $120 million in a New York City auction, setting a new world record for a work of art at auction.