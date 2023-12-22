Almanac - Friday December 22, 2023

Today Friday, the 22nd of December of 2023,

December 22 is the 356th day of the year

Nine days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:22:04 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:22 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:08:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F

The first low tide was at 12:02 am at 1.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:35 an at 6.47 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:44 pm at 0.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 4.33 feet

The Moon is currently 79.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

The Moon rises today at 1:43 pm

The moon sets tomorrow morning early at 4:08 pm

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 26th of December of 2023 at 4:33 pm

Today is…

Abilities Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

Today is also…

Dongzhi Festival

Armed Forces Day (Vietnam)

Mother's Day (Indonesia)

National Mathematics Day (India)

Teachers' Day (Cuba)

Unity Day (Zimbabwe)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1639 – Jean Racine, French poet and playwright (d. 1699)

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (d. 1924)

1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (d. 1956)

1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (d. 1965)

1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (d. 1980)

1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (d. 1982)

1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (d. 2007)

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (d. 2010)

1936 – James Burke, Irish historian and author

1943 – Paul Wolfowitz, American banker and politician, 25th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense

1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)

1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor

1968 – Lori McKenna, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Ted Cruz, Canadian-American lawyer and politician

…and on this day in history…

1807 – The Embargo Act, forbidding trade with all foreign countries, is passed by the U.S. Congress at the urging of President Thomas Jefferson.

1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy.

1851 – The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., burns

1937 – The Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1945 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman issues an executive order giving World War II refugees precedence in visa applications under U.S. immigration quotas.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

1975 – U.S. President Gerald Ford creates the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the 1970s energy crisis.

1989 – Romanian Revolution: Communist President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu is overthrown by Ion Iliescu after days of bloody confrontations. The deposed dictator and his wife Elena flee Bucharest in a helicopter as protesters erupt in cheers.

1989 – German reunification: Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.

1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.

1990 – Final independence of Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia after termination of trusteeship.

2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama.