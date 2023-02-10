Almanac - Friday February 10, 2023

Today is Friday, the 10th of February of 2023,

February 10 is the 41st day of the year

324 days remain until the end of the year

37 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:04:54 am

and the sun sets today is at 5:44:18 pm.

We will have 10 hours, 38 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:24:36 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.

The first high tide was at 1:34 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:32 am at 1.79 feet

The next high tide at 1:14 pm at 4.46 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:21 pm at 1.16 feet

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

The highest tide at Ocean Beach in the next two days will be 5.38 feet at 2:03 early tomorrow morning

The Moon is currently 80% visible

Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 13th of February of 2023 at 8:01 am

Today is…

International Cribbage Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Home Warranty Day

National No One Eats Alone Day

Plimsoll Day

Teddy Day

The Inbox Day

Umbrella Day

Today is also…

Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck (Malta)

Fenkil Day (Eritrea)

Kurdish Authors Union Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe (Italy)

On this day in Black History…

Feb 10, 1946 Georgia-born Jackie Robinson -- major league baseball's first black player -- married Rachel Isum.

Feb. 10, 1964 - After 12 days of debate and voting on 125 amendments, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by a vote of 290-130.

Feb. 10, 1966 - Economist Andrew Brimer is the first African-American appointed to the Federal Reserve Board.

Black History birthdays today include:

Educator Joseph Charles Price was born on Feb 10, 1854. He was founder and first president of Livingstone College

On this day in 1907, Grace Towns Hamilton was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Hamilton would go on to become the African-American member of the Georgia state legislature.

On this day in 1927, Leontyne Price was born in Laurel, Mississippi. Price became an internationally acclaimed opera singer, who was one of the first African-Americans to become a leading artist at the Metropolitan Opera.

On this day in 1937, singer Roberta Flack was born in Asheville, North Carolina. Flack would go on to record #1 songs such as “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Where Is the Love”. Her song”The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” won the 1973 Grammy Record of the Year. The following year, her song, “Killing Me Softly with His Song”, won Record of the Year. Flack is one of only two artist to win that award in consecutive years.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your birthday with…

1890 – Fanny Kaplan, Ukrainian-Russian activist (d. 1918)

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet, novelist, and literary translator Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1892 – Alan Hale Sr., American actor and director (d. 1950)

1893 – Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and pianist (d. 1980)

1894 – Harold Macmillan, English captain and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1986)

1898 – Bertolt Brecht, German director, playwright, and poet (d. 1956)

1898 – Joseph Kessel, French journalist and author (d. 1979)

1901 – Stella Adler, American actress and educator (d. 1992)

1905 – Chick Webb, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1939)

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor (d. 1973)

1920 – Alex Comfort, English physician and author (d. 2000)

1927 – Leontyne Price, American operatic soprano

1930 – E. L. Konigsburg, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1930 – Robert Wagner, American actor and producer

1937 – Roberta Flack, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1940 – Kenny Rankin, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)

1944 – Frances Moore Lappé, American author and activist

1944 – Rufus Reid, American bassist and composer

1950 – Mark Spitz, American swimmer

1964 – Glenn Beck, American journalist, producer, and author

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress, director, and producer

Also on this day in history…

1840 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1962 – Cold War: Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee, becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.