Almanac - Friday January 13, 2023

Today is Friday the 13th of January of 2023,

Triskadekaphobes, be aware!

January 13 is the 13th day of the year

352 days remain until the end of the year

65 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:24:34 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:13:36 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

Solar transit will be at 12:19:05 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 3:10 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:14 am at 2.41 feet

The next high tide at 2:25 pm at 4.10 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:45 pm at 1.21 feet

The Moon is currently 65.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 14th of January of 2023 at 6:10 pm

Today is…

Blame Someone Else Day

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Skeptics Day International

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Mongolia

Democracy Day in Cape Verde

Liberation Day in Togo

Old New Year's Eve in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia

Malanka in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures;

the last day of the six-month Dak-shi-na-ya-na period

Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Lohri in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Uruka in Assam

Stephen Foster Memorial Day in the United States

Yennayer for the Amizagh people, also known as the Berbers

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (d. 1899)

1886 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (d. 1966)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (d. 1994)

1940 – Edmund White, American novelist, memoirist, and essayist

1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1997)

1955 – Jay McInerney, American novelist and critic

1955 – Anne Pringle, English diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate[23]

1977 – Orlando Bloom, English actor

On this day in History….

1822 – The design of the Greek flag is adopted by the First National Assembly at Epidaurus.

1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci is sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

1942 – Henry Ford patents a soybean car, which is 30% lighter than a regular car.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.

2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 United States Capitol attack one week prior.