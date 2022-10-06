Almanac - Thursday October 6, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 6th of October of 2022,

October 6 is the 279th day of the year

86 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until Winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10:12 am

and sunset will be at 6:44:03 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:57:07 pm.

Water Temperature in the San Francisco Bay today should be 65.3 degrees

The first low tide was at 2:39 am at -0.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 5.44 feet

The next low tide at 3:00 pm at 2.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:47 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 86.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm

The October full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The October moon is also called the:

Drying Rice Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

and the Migrating Moon

Today is…

Bring Your Bible to School Day

Come and Take It Day

Garlic Lovers Day

Jackie Mayer Rehab Day

Mad Hatter Day

National Badger Day

National Coaches Day

National Depression Screening Day

National German American Day

National Noodle Day

National Physician's Assistant Day,

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

Today is also…

National Poetry Day (UK)

World Cerebral Palsy Day

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Day of Commemoration and National Mourning (Turkmenistan)

Dukla Pass Victims Day (Slovakia)

Memorial Day for the Martyrs of Arad (Hungary)

Teachers' Day (Sri Lanka)

Armed Forces Day (Egypt)

Tishreen Liberation Day (Syria)

On this day in history…

1600 – Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.

1683 – Immigrant families found Germantown, Pennsylvania in the first major immigration of German people to America.

1898 – Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, the largest American music fraternity, is founded at the New England Conservatory of Music.

1927 – Opening of The Jazz Singer, the first prominent "talkie" movie.

1976 – Premier Hua Guofeng arrests the Gang of Four, ending the Cultural Revolution in China.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.\

1987 – Fiji becomes a republic.

1995 – The first planet orbiting another sun, 51 Pegasi b, is discovered.

2007 – Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth.

2010 – Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.

2018 – President Donald Trump appoints Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Associate Justice, ending a contentious confirmation process.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1729 – Sarah Crosby, English preacher, the first female Methodist preacher (d. 1804)

1744 – James McGill, Scottish-Canadian businessman and philanthropist, founded McGill University (d. 1813)

1846 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (d. 1914)

1866 – Reginald Fessenden, Canadian engineer and academic, invented radiotelephony (d. 1932)

1887 – Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and painter, designed the Philips Pavilion and Saint-Pierre, Firminy (d. 1965)

1906 – Janet Gaynor, American actress (d. 1984)

1908 – Carole Lombard, American actress (d. 1942)

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (d. 2002)

1915 – Carolyn Goodman, American psychologist and activist (d. 2007)

1917 – Fannie Lou Hamer, American activist and philanthropist (d. 1977)

1921 – Joseph Lowery, American minister and activist (d. 2020)

1922 – Joe Frazier, American baseball player and manager (d. 2011)

1925 – Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1934 – Marshall Rosenberg, American psychologist and author (d. 2015)

1941 – Paul Popham, American soldier and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (d. 1987)

1942 – Britt Ekland, Swedish actress and singer

1942 – Fred Travalena, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1948 – Gerry Adams, Irish republican politician

1954 – David Hidalgo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

2004 – Bronny James, American basketball player