Almanac - Thursday October 6, 2022

Published October 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM PDT
garliclovers.jpg
cattan2011
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Homegrown garlic and shallots

Today is Thursday, the 6th of October of 2022,

October 6 is the 279th day of the year

86 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until Winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10:12 am

and sunset will be at 6:44:03 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:57:07 pm.

Water Temperature in the San Francisco Bay today should be 65.3 degrees

The first low tide was at 2:39 am at -0.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 5.44 feet

The next low tide at 3:00 pm at 2.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:47 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 86.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm

The October full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The October moon is also called the:

Drying Rice Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

and the Migrating Moon

Today is…

Bring Your Bible to School Day

Come and Take It Day

Garlic Lovers Day

Jackie Mayer Rehab Day

Mad Hatter Day

National Badger Day

National Coaches Day

National Depression Screening Day

National German American Day

National Noodle Day

National Physician's Assistant Day,

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

Today is also…

National Poetry Day (UK)

World Cerebral Palsy Day

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Day of Commemoration and National Mourning (Turkmenistan)

Dukla Pass Victims Day (Slovakia)

Memorial Day for the Martyrs of Arad (Hungary)

Teachers' Day (Sri Lanka)

Armed Forces Day (Egypt)

Tishreen Liberation Day (Syria)

On this day in history…

1600Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.

1683 – Immigrant families found Germantown, Pennsylvania in the first major immigration of German people to America.

1898Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, the largest American music fraternity, is founded at the New England Conservatory of Music.

1927 – Opening of The Jazz Singer, the first prominent "talkie" movie.

1976 – Premier Hua Guofeng arrests the Gang of Four, ending the Cultural Revolution in China.

1979Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.\

1987Fiji becomes a republic.

1995 – The first planet orbiting another sun, 51 Pegasi b, is discovered.

2007Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth.

2010Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.

2018 – President Donald Trump appoints Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Associate Justice, ending a contentious confirmation process.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1729Sarah Crosby, English preacher, the first female Methodist preacher (d. 1804)

1744James McGill, Scottish-Canadian businessman and philanthropist, founded McGill University (d. 1813)

1846George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (d. 1914)

1866Reginald Fessenden, Canadian engineer and academic, invented radiotelephony (d. 1932)

1887Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and painter, designed the Philips Pavilion and Saint-Pierre, Firminy (d. 1965)

1906Janet Gaynor, American actress (d. 1984)

1908Carole Lombard, American actress (d. 1942)

1914Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (d. 2002)

1915Carolyn Goodman, American psychologist and activist (d. 2007)

1917Fannie Lou Hamer, American activist and philanthropist (d. 1977)

1921 – Joseph Lowery, American minister and activist (d. 2020)

1922Joe Frazier, American baseball player and manager (d. 2011)

1925Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1934Marshall Rosenberg, American psychologist and author (d. 2015)

1941Paul Popham, American soldier and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (d. 1987)

1942 – Britt Ekland, Swedish actress and singer

1942 – Fred Travalena, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1948Gerry Adams, Irish republican politician

1954 – David Hidalgo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

2004Bronny James, American basketball player

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
