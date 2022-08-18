Almanac - Thursday 8-18-22

Today is Thursday, August 18, 2022, the 230th day of the year; 135 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:27am

Sunset: 7:58pm

…giving us 13 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The moon is in its last quarter.

Moonrise: 11:52pm

Moonset: 1:39pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 5:25am/5:17pm

Low: 10:39am

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Bad Poetry Day

Birth Control Pills Day

Mail Order Catalog Day

National Badge Ribbon Day

National Fajita Day

National Soft Ice Cream Day

Serendipity Day

On this day in…

1840 - The American Society of Dental Surgeons was founded in New York City, NY.

1846 - Gen. Stephen W. Kearney and his U.S. forces captured Santa Fe, NM.

1914 - The "Proclamation of Neutrality" was issued by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. It was aimed at keeping the U.S. out of World War I.

1920 - Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Amendment guaranteed the right of all American women to vote.

1937 - The first FM radio construction permit was issued in Boston, MA. The station went on the air two years later.

1938 - The Thousand Islands Bridge was dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The bridge connects the U.S. and Canada.

1940 - Canada and the U.S. established a joint defense plan against the possible enemy attacks during World War II.

1963 - James Meredith graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was the first black man to accomplish this feat.

1966 - The first pictures of earth taken from moon orbit were sent back to the U.S.

1981 - Herschel Walker of the University of Georgia took out an insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London. The all-American was insured for one million dollars.

1982 - The volume on the New York Stock Exchange topped the 100-million level for the first time at 132.69 million shares traded.

1990 - The first shots were fired by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf Crisis when a U.S. frigate fired rounds across the bow of an Iraqi oil tanker.

1991 - An unsuccessful coup was attempted in against President Mikhail S. Gorbachev. The Soviet hard-liners were responsible. Gorbechev and his family were effectively imprisoned for three days while vacationing in Crimea.

1997 - Beth Ann Hogan became the first coed in the Virginia Military Institute's 158-year history.

2004 - Donald Trump unveiled his board game (TRUMP the Game) where players bid on real estate, buy big ticket items and make billion-dollar business deals.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

