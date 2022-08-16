Almanac - Tuesday 8-16-22

Today is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the 228th day of the year; 137 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:26am

Sunset: 8:00pm

…giving us 13 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The waning gibbous moon is 73.4% illuminated.

Moonrise: 10:54pm

Moonset: 11:32am

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 3:09am/3:53pm

Low: 9:05am/10:03pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

National Rollercoaster Day

National Rum Day

National Bratwurst Day

Surveilance Day

On this day in…

1777 - During the American Revolutionary War, the Battle of Bennington took place. New England's minutemen routed the British regulars.

1812 - Detroit fell to Indian and British troops in the War of 1812.

1829 - The "Siamese twins," Chang and Eng Bunker, arrived in Boston, MA. They had come to the Western world to be exhibited. They were 18 years old and joined at the waist.

1858 - A telegraphed message from Britain's Queen Victoria to U.S. President Buchanan was transmitted over the recently laid trans-Atlantic cable.

1861 - U.S. President Lincoln prohibited the Union states from trading with the states of the Confederacy.

1923 - Carnegie Steel Corporation put into place the eight-hour workday for its employees.

1954 - Jack Paar replaced Walter Cronkite as host of "The Morning Show" of CBS-TV.

1995 - Voters in Bermuda rejected independence from Great Britain.

1999 - In Russia, Vladimir V. Putin was confirmed as prime minister by the lower house of parliament.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

