Almanac - Tuesday 8-16-22
Today is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the 228th day of the year; 137 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:26am
- Sunset: 8:00pm
…giving us 13 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.
The waning gibbous moon is 73.4% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 10:54pm
- Moonset: 11:32am
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 3:09am/3:53pm
- Low: 9:05am/10:03pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- National Rollercoaster Day
- National Rum Day
- National Bratwurst Day
- Surveilance Day
On this day in…
1777 - During the American Revolutionary War, the Battle of Bennington took place. New England's minutemen routed the British regulars.
1812 - Detroit fell to Indian and British troops in the War of 1812.
1829 - The "Siamese twins," Chang and Eng Bunker, arrived in Boston, MA. They had come to the Western world to be exhibited. They were 18 years old and joined at the waist.
1858 - A telegraphed message from Britain's Queen Victoria to U.S. President Buchanan was transmitted over the recently laid trans-Atlantic cable.
1861 - U.S. President Lincoln prohibited the Union states from trading with the states of the Confederacy.
1923 - Carnegie Steel Corporation put into place the eight-hour workday for its employees.
1954 - Jack Paar replaced Walter Cronkite as host of "The Morning Show" of CBS-TV.
1995 - Voters in Bermuda rejected independence from Great Britain.
1999 - In Russia, Vladimir V. Putin was confirmed as prime minister by the lower house of parliament.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Henri-Constant-Gabriel Pierne 1863
- Ethel Barrymore 1879
- T.E. Lawrence ("Lawrence of Arabia") 1888
- Mae Clarke 1910
- Menachem Begin (Israel) 1913
- Charles Bukowski 1920
- Shimon Peres 1923 - Israeli politician
- Fess Parker 1925
- Ann Blyth 1928
- Lois Nettleton 1929
- Robert Culp 1930
- Frank Gifford 1930 - Football player
- Eydie Gorme 1931 - Singer
- Julie Newmar 1933 - Actress ("Batman")
- Bob Balaban 1945 - Actor
- Lesley Ann Warren 1946 - Actress
- Kathie Lee Gifford 1953
- James J.T. Taylor (Kool and The Gang) 1953
- James Cameron 1954 - Director
- Tim Farriss (INXS) 1957
- Angela Bassett 1958
- Madonna Louise Ciccone 1958 - Singer
- Laura Innes 1959
- Timothy Hutton 1960
- Steve Carell 1962 - Actor ("The Office")