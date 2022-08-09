Almanac Tuesday 8-9-22
Today is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the 221st day of the year; 144 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:20am
- Sunset: 8:09pm
The waxing gibbous moon is 92.4% illuminated.
- Moonset: 3:06am
- Moonrise: 6:53pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 11:19am/9:42pm
- Low: 3:56am/3:28pm
Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Book Lovers Day
- International Day of The World's Indigenous People
- National Rice Pudding Day
- Veep Day
On this day in…
1790 - The Columbia returned to Boston Harbor after a three-year voyage. It was the first ship to carry the American flag around the world.
1831 - The first steam locomotive began its first trip between Schenectady and Albany, NY.
1842 - The U.S. and Canada signed the Webster-Ashburton Treaty, which solved a border dispute.
1848 - Martin Van Buren was nominated for president by the Free-Soil Party in Buffalo, NY.
1854 - "Walden" was published by Henry David Thoreau.
1859 - The escalator was patented by Nathan Ames.
1892 - Thomas Edison received a patent for a two-way telegraph.
1910 - A.J. Fisher received a patent for the electric washing machine.
1936 - Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. He was the first American to win four medals in one Olympics.
1944 - The Forest Service and Wartime Advertising Council created "Smokey the Bear."
1945 - The U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. The bombing came three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. About 74,000 people were killed. Japan surrendered August 14.
1945 - The first network television broadcast occurred in Washington, DC. The program announced the bombing of Nagasaki, Japan.
1973 - The U.S. Senate committee investigating the Watergate affair filed suit against President Richard Nixon.
1974 - U.S. President Richard Nixon formally resigned. Gerald R. Ford took his place, and became the 38th president of the U.S.
1996 - Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as president of Russia for the second time.
1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin fired Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin and his entire cabinet for the fourth time in 17 months.
2004 - Donald Duck received the 2,257th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Jean Piaget 1896
- Rod Laver 1938
- David Steinberg 1942
- Ken Norton 1943
- Sam Elliott 1944
- Melanie Griffith 1957
- Whitney Houston 1963
- Eric Bana 1968
- Gillian Anderson 1968
- Arion Salazar (Third Blind Eye) 1972
- Jessica Capshaw 1976