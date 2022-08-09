© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac Tuesday 8-9-22

Published August 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM PDT
Today is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the 221st day of the year; 144 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:20am
  • Sunset: 8:09pm

The waxing gibbous moon is 92.4% illuminated.

  • Moonset: 3:06am
  • Moonrise: 6:53pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 11:19am/9:42pm
  • Low: 3:56am/3:28pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • Book Lovers Day
  • International Day of The World's Indigenous People
  • National Rice Pudding Day
  • Veep Day

On this day in…

1790 - The Columbia returned to Boston Harbor after a three-year voyage. It was the first ship to carry the American flag around the world.

1831 - The first steam locomotive began its first trip between Schenectady and Albany, NY.

1842 - The U.S. and Canada signed the Webster-Ashburton Treaty, which solved a border dispute.

1848 - Martin Van Buren was nominated for president by the Free-Soil Party in Buffalo, NY.

1854 - "Walden" was published by Henry David Thoreau.

1859 - The escalator was patented by Nathan Ames.

1892 - Thomas Edison received a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1910 - A.J. Fisher received a patent for the electric washing machine.

1936 - Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. He was the first American to win four medals in one Olympics.

1944 - The Forest Service and Wartime Advertising Council created "Smokey the Bear."

1945 - The U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. The bombing came three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. About 74,000 people were killed. Japan surrendered August 14.

1945 - The first network television broadcast occurred in Washington, DC. The program announced the bombing of Nagasaki, Japan.

1973 - The U.S. Senate committee investigating the Watergate affair filed suit against President Richard Nixon.

1974 - U.S. President Richard Nixon formally resigned. Gerald R. Ford took his place, and became the 38th president of the U.S.

1996 - Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as president of Russia for the second time.

1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin fired Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin and his entire cabinet for the fourth time in 17 months.

2004 - Donald Duck received the 2,257th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Jean Piaget 1896
  • Rod Laver 1938
  • David Steinberg 1942
  • Ken Norton 1943
  • Sam Elliott 1944
  • Melanie Griffith 1957
  • Whitney Houston 1963
  • Eric Bana 1968
  • Gillian Anderson 1968
  • Arion Salazar (Third Blind Eye) 1972
  • Jessica Capshaw 1976

David Latulippe
David Latulippe is a radio host and announcer for KALW Public Radio. On Thursdays at 1pm, he hosts "Open Air" - a live interview program focussing on the Bay Area performing arts. He is also a professional voiceover artist and classical flutist, who occasionally channels Sinatra for big band charts.
