Almanac Monday 8-8-22
Today is Monday, August 8, 2022, the 220th day of the year; 145 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:19am
- Sunset: 8:10pm
The waxing gibbous moon is 84.8% illuminated.
- Moonset: 2:05am
- Moonrise: 5:50pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 10:29am/8:44pm
- Low: 3:01am/2:25pm
Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- International Cat Day
- Happiness Happens Day
- International Female Orgasm Day
- National CBD Day
- National SPAM Musubi Day
- National Frozen Custard Day
- International Beer Day
- National Fried Chicken & Waffles Day
- Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Night
- Wear Your Mother's Jewelry Day
On this day in…
1356 - Edward "the Black Prince" began a raid north from Aquitaine.
1815 - Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena, in the South Atlantic. The remainder of his life was spent there in exile.
1844 - After the killing of Joseph Smith on June 27, Brigham Young was chosen to lead the Mormons.
1876 - Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph. The mimeograph was a "method of preparing autographic stencils for printing."
1899 - The refrigerator was patented by A.T. Marshall.
1911 - The number of representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives was established at 435. There was one member of Congress for every 211,877 residents.
1940 - The German Luftwaffe began a series of daylight air raids on Great Britain.
1945 - The United Nations Charter was signed by U.S. President Truman.
1945 - During World War II, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.
1950 - Whataburger opened its restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX.
1953 - The U.S. and South Korea initiated a mutual security pact.
1956 - Japan launched an oil tanker that was 780 feet long and weighed 84,730 tons. It was the largest oil tanker in the world.
1966 - Michael DeBakey became the first surgeon to install an artificial heart pump in a patient.
1974 - U.S. President Nixon announced that he would resign the following day.
1978 - The U.S. launched Pioneer Venus II, which carried scientific probes to study the atmosphere of Venus.
1988 - It was announced that a cease-fire between Iraq and Iran had begun.
1989 - The space shuttle Columbia took off from Cape Canaveral, FL. The trip was said to be a secret five-day military mission.
1990 - American forces began positioning in Saudi Arabia.
1991 - John McCarthy, a British TV producer, was released by his Lebanese kidnappers. He had been held captive for more than five years. A rival group abducted Jerome Leyraud in retaliation and threatened to kill him if any more hostages were released.
1991 - The U.N. Security Council approved North and South Korea for membership.
1992 - The "Dream Team" clinched the gold medal at the Barcelona Summer Olympics. The U.S. basketball team beat Croatia 117-85.
1994 - The first road link between Israel and Jordan opened.
1994 - Representatives from China and Taiwan signed a cooperation agreement.
1995 - Saddam Hussein's two eldest daughters, their husbands, and several senior army officers defected.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Cecile Chaminade 1857
- Matthew Henson 1866 - Explorer, along with Robert Peary and their Eskimo guide, were the first people to reach the North Pole
- Benny Carter 1907
- Sylvia Sidney 1910
- Dino DeLaurentis 1919
- Esther Williams 1923
- Jimmy Witherspoon 1923
- Mel Tillis 1932
- Dustin Hoffman 1937
- Connie Stevens 1938
- John David (Dr. Hook) 1942
- Keith Carradine 1949
- Robin Quivers 1952
- Donny Most 1953
- Harry Crosby 1958
- Scott Alan Stapp 1973 - Singer (Creed)
- JC Chasez ('N Sync) 1976