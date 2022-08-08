© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac Monday 8-8-22

Published August 8, 2022 at 6:01 AM PDT
Today is Monday, August 8, 2022, the 220th day of the year; 145 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:19am
  • Sunset: 8:10pm

The waxing gibbous moon is 84.8% illuminated.

  • Moonset: 2:05am
  • Moonrise: 5:50pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 10:29am/8:44pm
  • Low: 3:01am/2:25pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • International Cat Day
  • Happiness Happens Day
  • International Female Orgasm Day
  • National CBD Day
  • National SPAM Musubi Day
  • National Frozen Custard Day
  • International Beer Day
  • National Fried Chicken & Waffles Day
  • Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Night
  • Wear Your Mother's Jewelry Day

On this day in…

1356 - Edward "the Black Prince" began a raid north from Aquitaine.

1815 - Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena, in the South Atlantic. The remainder of his life was spent there in exile.

1844 - After the killing of Joseph Smith on June 27, Brigham Young was chosen to lead the Mormons.

1876 - Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph. The mimeograph was a "method of preparing autographic stencils for printing."

1899 - The refrigerator was patented by A.T. Marshall.

1911 - The number of representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives was established at 435. There was one member of Congress for every 211,877 residents.

1940 - The German Luftwaffe began a series of daylight air raids on Great Britain.

1945 - The United Nations Charter was signed by U.S. President Truman.

1945 - During World War II, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.

1950 - Whataburger opened its restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX.

1953 - The U.S. and South Korea initiated a mutual security pact.

1956 - Japan launched an oil tanker that was 780 feet long and weighed 84,730 tons. It was the largest oil tanker in the world.

1966 - Michael DeBakey became the first surgeon to install an artificial heart pump in a patient.

1974 - U.S. President Nixon announced that he would resign the following day.

1978 - The U.S. launched Pioneer Venus II, which carried scientific probes to study the atmosphere of Venus.

1988 - It was announced that a cease-fire between Iraq and Iran had begun.

1989 - The space shuttle Columbia took off from Cape Canaveral, FL. The trip was said to be a secret five-day military mission.

1990 - American forces began positioning in Saudi Arabia.

1991 - John McCarthy, a British TV producer, was released by his Lebanese kidnappers. He had been held captive for more than five years. A rival group abducted Jerome Leyraud in retaliation and threatened to kill him if any more hostages were released.

1991 - The U.N. Security Council approved North and South Korea for membership.

1992 - The "Dream Team" clinched the gold medal at the Barcelona Summer Olympics. The U.S. basketball team beat Croatia 117-85.

1994 - The first road link between Israel and Jordan opened.

1994 - Representatives from China and Taiwan signed a cooperation agreement.

1995 - Saddam Hussein's two eldest daughters, their husbands, and several senior army officers defected.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Cecile Chaminade 1857
  • Matthew Henson 1866 - Explorer, along with Robert Peary and their Eskimo guide, were the first people to reach the North Pole
  • Benny Carter 1907
  • Sylvia Sidney 1910
  • Dino DeLaurentis 1919
  • Esther Williams 1923
  • Jimmy Witherspoon 1923
  • Mel Tillis 1932
  • Dustin Hoffman 1937
  • Connie Stevens 1938
  • John David (Dr. Hook) 1942
  • Keith Carradine 1949
  • Robin Quivers 1952
  • Donny Most 1953
  • Harry Crosby 1958
  • Scott Alan Stapp 1973 - Singer (Creed)
  • JC Chasez ('N Sync) 1976

