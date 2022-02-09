Almanac - Wednesday 2/9/22

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of February, 2022

February 9 is the 40th day of the year

325 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:05:43 am

and sunset will be at 5:43:28 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:36 am at 5.52 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 12:19 pm at 0.81 feet

The next high tide at 7:30 pm at 3.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 3.18 feet

The Moon is 59.2% visible

We just had a quarter moon yesterday

We’ll have a Full Moon next Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am

Today is…

Chocolate Day

National Cut the Cord Day

National Develop Alternative Vices Day

National Toothache Day

Pizza Pie Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

Today is also…

St. Maroun's Day (public holiday in Lebanon)

On this day in Black History…

1906 -- Poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar dies in Dayton, Ohio. He was 33. Dunbar is credited with being the first Black poet to use African dialect in his work.

1943 -- Barbara Lewis ~ (singer and songwriter) is born in South Lyon, Michigan

She had hits in the 1960s such as ‘Hello Stranger’ and ‘Baby I’m Yours’

1944 – Novelist Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple, was born in Eatonton, Ga.

1952 – Author Ralph Ellison's novel Invisible Man wins the National Book Award.

1965 -- Martin Luther King meets with President Lyndon Johnson to discuss Black voting rights

1971 – Leroy "Satchel" Paige is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1995 – Bernard Harris, African American astronaut, takes space walk.

Also on this day in history…

1539 – The first recorded race is held on Chester Racecourse, known as the Roodee.

1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as 6th President of the United States in a contingent election.

1870 – US president Ulysses S. Grant signs a joint resolution of Congress establishing the U.S. Weather Bureau.

1889 – US president Grover Cleveland signs a bill elevating the United States Department of Agriculture to a Cabinet-level agency.

1893 – Verdi's last opera, Falstaff premieres at La Scala, Milan.

1895 – William G. Morgan creates a game called Mintonette, which soon comes to be referred to as volleyball.

1900 – The Davis Cup competition is established.

1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).

1913 – A group of meteors is visible across much of the eastern seaboard of the Americas, leading astronomers to conclude the source had been a small, short-lived natural satellite of the Earth.

1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.

1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States.

1971 – The 6.5–6.7 Mw Sylmar earthquake hits the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme), killing 64 and injuring 2,000.

1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA's Baseball Hall of Fame.

1986 – Halley's Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.

2021 – Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began.

Other birthdays today include…

1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American philosopher, author, and activist (d. 1809)

1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)

1867 – Natsume Sōseki, Japanese author and poet (d. 1916)

1885 – Alban Berg, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1935)

1909 – Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1955)

1909 – Dean Rusk, American colonel and politician, 54th United States Secretary of State (d. 1994)

1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist (d. 2021)

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)

1940 – J. M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist, essayist, and linguist, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Barbara Lewis, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter

1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor

1943 – Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1944 – Alice Walker, American novelist, short story writer, and poet

1945 – Mia Farrow, American actress, activist, and former fashion

1947 – Joe Ely, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Terry McAuliffe, American businessman and politician, 72nd Governor of Virginia

1963 – Travis Tritt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor