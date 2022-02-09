Almanac - Wednesday 2/9/22
Today is Wednesday, the 9th of February, 2022
February 9 is the 40th day of the year
325 days remain until the end of the year
38 days until spring begins
The sun rises at 7:05:43 am
and sunset will be at 5:43:28 pm.
Tomorrow we will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.
The first high tide will be at 4:36 am at 5.52 feet
The first low tide of the day will be at 12:19 pm at 0.81 feet
The next high tide at 7:30 pm at 3.96 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 3.18 feet
The Moon is 59.2% visible
We just had a quarter moon yesterday
We’ll have a Full Moon next Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am
Today is…
National Develop Alternative Vices Day
Today is also…
St. Maroun's Day (public holiday in Lebanon)
On this day in Black History…
1906 -- Poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar dies in Dayton, Ohio. He was 33. Dunbar is credited with being the first Black poet to use African dialect in his work.
1943 -- Barbara Lewis ~ (singer and songwriter) is born in South Lyon, Michigan
She had hits in the 1960s such as ‘Hello Stranger’ and ‘Baby I’m Yours’
1944 – Novelist Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple, was born in Eatonton, Ga.
1952 – Author Ralph Ellison's novel Invisible Man wins the National Book Award.
1965 -- Martin Luther King meets with President Lyndon Johnson to discuss Black voting rights
1971 – Leroy "Satchel" Paige is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
1995 – Bernard Harris, African American astronaut, takes space walk.
Also on this day in history…
1539 – The first recorded race is held on Chester Racecourse, known as the Roodee.
1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as 6th President of the United States in a contingent election.
1870 – US president Ulysses S. Grant signs a joint resolution of Congress establishing the U.S. Weather Bureau.
1889 – US president Grover Cleveland signs a bill elevating the United States Department of Agriculture to a Cabinet-level agency.
1893 – Verdi's last opera, Falstaff premieres at La Scala, Milan.
1895 – William G. Morgan creates a game called Mintonette, which soon comes to be referred to as volleyball.
1900 – The Davis Cup competition is established.
1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).
1913 – A group of meteors is visible across much of the eastern seaboard of the Americas, leading astronomers to conclude the source had been a small, short-lived natural satellite of the Earth.
1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.
1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States.
1971 – The 6.5–6.7 Mw Sylmar earthquake hits the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme), killing 64 and injuring 2,000.
1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA's Baseball Hall of Fame.
1986 – Halley's Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.
2021 – Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began.
Other birthdays today include…
1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American philosopher, author, and activist (d. 1809)
1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)
1867 – Natsume Sōseki, Japanese author and poet (d. 1916)
1885 – Alban Berg, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1935)
1909 – Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1955)
1909 – Dean Rusk, American colonel and politician, 54th United States Secretary of State (d. 1994)
1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)
1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist (d. 2021)
1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)
1940 – J. M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist, essayist, and linguist, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1943 – Barbara Lewis, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter
1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor
1943 – Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1944 – Alice Walker, American novelist, short story writer, and poet
1945 – Mia Farrow, American actress, activist, and former fashion
1947 – Joe Ely, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Terry McAuliffe, American businessman and politician, 72nd Governor of Virginia
1963 – Travis Tritt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor