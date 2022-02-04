Almanac - Friday 2/4/22

Today is Friday, the 4th of February of 2022

February 4 is the 35th day of the year

330 days remain until the end of the year

43 days until spring begins

This day marks the approximate midpoint of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and of summer in the Southern Hemisphere (starting the season at the December solstice).

The sun rises at 7:10:44 am

and sunset will be at 5:37:56 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:16 am at 5.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:54 am at 1.86 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:39 pm at 5.55 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:10 pm at 0.02 feet

The Moon is currently 13.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 8th of February of 2022 at 5:50 am

Today is…

Bubble Gum Day

Give Kids a Smile Day

Liberace Day

National Create a Vacuum Day

National Hemp Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Quacker Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Thank a Mailman Day

National Wear Red Day

Rosa Parks Day (California and Missouri, United States)

Torture Abolition Day

USO Day

World Cancer Day

Today is also…

Independence Day in Sri Lanka

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

On February 4, 1913 - Rosa Parks (born Rosa Louise McCauley) was born on this day.

and Georgia Congressman Sanford Dixon Bishop Jr. was born on February 4, 1947,

On this day in Black History…

Feb 4, 1794

Slavery in France is abolished.

The nation will have a lukewarm commitment to abolition and will, under Napoleon, reestablish slavery in 1802 along with the reinstitution of the "Code noir", prohibiting blacks, mulattoes and other people of color from entering French colonial territory or intermarrying with whites.

On February 4, 1875, Congressman James T. Rapier of Alabama, rose on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to support the Civil Right bill then before Congress which when enacted later that year became the Civil Rights Act of 1875.

1961 – The Angolan War of Independence and the greater Portuguese Colonial War begin.

Feb. 4, 1971 - National Guard mobilized to quell rioting in Wilmington, N.C. Two persons killed.

Also On this day in 1971, Major League Baseball finally agreed to admit Negro League players into the Hall of Fame. The first player inducted was Satchel Paige

On this day in 1986, the U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp honoring Sojourner Truth.

Born Isabella Baumfree, Truth changed her name in 1843, and went on to become a famed African-American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Known for her powerful speeches, her most famous one, which addressed gender inequalities, was entitled “Ain’t I a Woman?

On this day in 1996, the Republican Party selects Oklahoma representative J. C. Watts to respond to President Bill Clinton’s recent State of the Union Address. Watts was the first African-American to do the response.

1999 – Unarmed West African immigrant Amadou Diallo is shot 41 times by four plainclothes New York City police officers on an unrelated stake-out, inflaming race relations in the city.

also on this day in history…

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnaps Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.

Birthdays today include…

1818 – Emperor Norton, San Francisco eccentric and visionary (d. 1880)

1868 – Constance Markievicz, Irish revolutionary and first woman elected to the UK House of Commons (d. 1927)

1869 – Bill Haywood, American labor organizer (d. 1928)

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, American pilot and explorer (d. 1974)

1906 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and theologian (d. 1945)

1917 – Yahya Khan, Pakistan general and politician, 3rd President of Pakistan (d. 1980)

1918 – Ida Lupino, English-American actress and director (d. 1995)

1920 – Janet Waldo, American actress and voice artist (d. 2016)

1921 – Betty Friedan, American author and feminist (d. 2006)

1925 – Russell Hoban, American author and illustrator (d. 2011)

1925 – Stanley Karnow, American journalist and historian (d. 2013)

1931 – Isabel Perón, Argentinian dancer and politician, 41st President of Argentina

1936 – David Brenner, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2014)

1947 – Dan Quayle, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 44th Vice President of the United States

1948 – Alice Cooper, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Hunter Biden

1973 – Oscar De La Hoya, American boxer