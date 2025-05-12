Butterflies Back in Presidio/ Fair Housing in Bay Area/ Travel Tips with Matt Kepnes

In this episode...

our host, Ethan Elkind, talks to Lew Stringer, the Associate Director of Natural Resources at the Presidio Trust. Lew shares how rare butterflies are fluttering back into the Presidio. We’ll hear how scientists are rewilding this iconic park—one delicate wing at a time.

Then, Ethan discusses fair housing with Stephen Menendian from UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute. Although the Bay area is one of the most progressive and diverse places in the country, it remains one of the most segregated. We’ll unpack why that is and what it will take to create more integrated neighborhoods.

Finally, our host, Grace Won, sits down with globetrotter Matt Kepnes, to get tips on traveling the world on just $75 a day.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper

