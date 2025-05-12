KALW Almanac - Monday May 12, 2025

Today is Monday, the12th of May of 2025,

May 12 is the 132nd day of the year

233 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:01:51 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:27 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at -0.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:31 pm at 4.34 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:06 pm

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:58 pm at 5.85 feet

Moon: 99.8%

Full Moon

The May moon is called the Flower Moon

The appearance of flowers in abundance inspired the name for this Moon, a term used by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.

Similarly, the Cree names of Budding Moon and Leaf Budding Moon celebrate the awakening of plant life. Egg Laying Moon and Frog Moon are other Cree terms for this period. Moon of the Shedding Ponies is an Oglala term. Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota) marks the time to plant seeds and start the year’s crops.

Today is….

International Awareness Day

Limerick Day

National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

National Nutty Fudge Day

National Odometer Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

Pesach Sheni

Today is also….

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day

International Nurses Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)

1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912)

1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1924)

1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (d. 1924)

1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)

1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (d. 2002)

1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian environmentalist and author (d. 2014)

1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015)

1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2023)

1929 – Sam Nujoma, Namibian politician, 1st President of Namibia (d. 2025

1936 – Tom Snyder, American journalist and talk show host (d. 2007)

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)

1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)

1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor

1968 – Tony Hawk, American skateboarder and actor

….and on this day in history…..

254 – Pope Stephen I succeeds Pope Lucius I, becoming the 23rd pope of the Catholic Church, and immediately takes a stand against Novatianism

1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.

1933 – President Roosevelt signs legislation creating the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, the predecessor of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.