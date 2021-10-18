Almanac - Monday 10/18/2021
Today is Monday, the 18th of October of 2021,
October 18 is the 291st day of the year
74 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:42 am
and sunset will be at 6:26:46 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:54:14 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:49 am at 0.53 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:18 am at 5.81 feet
The next low tide at 4:26 pm at 0.96 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at11:16 pm at 5.31 feet.
The Moon is 95.4% visible
It’s still a Waxing Gibbous moon
It will be a Full Moon Wednesday October 20th at 7:56 am
Today is…
International Adjust your Chair Day
Multicultural Diversity Day
National Chocolate Cupcake Day
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
National No Beard Day
Today is also…
Alaska Day
as it was on this day in 1867 – United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million.
Independence Day in Azerbaijan, which celebrates the independence of Azerbaijan from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Necktie Day in Croatia
Persons Day in Canada
World Menopause Day
On this day in history…
1648 – Boston shoemakers form first American labor organization.
1775 – African-American poet Phillis Wheatley is freed from
1851 – Herman Melville's Moby-Dick is first published as The Whale by Richard Bentley of London.
1922 – The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) is founded by a consortium, to establish a nationwide network of radio transmitters to provide a national broadcasting service.
1945 – Argentine military officer and politician Juan Perón marries actress Eva Duarte.
1954 – Texas Instruments announces the first transistor radio.
1963 – Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat, becomes the first cat launched into space.
1979 – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) begins allowing people to have home satellite earth stations without a federal government license.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1898 – Lotte Lenya, Austrian singer and actress (d. 1981)
1918 – Bobby Troup, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1999)
1919 – Anita O'Day, American singer (d. 2006)
1919 – Pierre Trudeau, Canadian lawyer, academic, and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 2000)
1920 – Melina Mercouri, Greek actress, singer, and politician, 9th Greek Minister of Culture (d. 1994)
1921 – Jesse Helms, American soldier, journalist, and politician (d. 2008)
1923 – Jessie Mae Hemphill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1924 – Buddy MacMaster, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2014)
1926 – Chuck Berry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)
1926 – Klaus Kinski, German-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
1927 – George C. Scott, American actor and director (d. 1999)
1929 – Violeta Chamorro, Nicaraguan publisher and politician, President of Nicaragua
1935 – Peter Boyle, American actor (d. 2006)
1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (d. 1963)
1947 – Laura Nyro, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1997)
1948 – Ntozake Shange, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 2018)
1951 – Terry McMillan, American author and screenwriter
1984 – Esperanza Spalding, American singer-songwriter and bassist
1984 – Milo Yiannopoulos, British journalist and public speaker
1987 – Zac Efron, American actor and singer