New film shows Bay Area early child care providers' fight for fair pay

On this edition of Your Call, the upcoming documentary film "Make A Circle" tackles the topic of early childhood education in the Bay Area.

Child care providers are described in the film as the “essential workers for the essential workers,” and yet many in the field receive low pay and few benefits. According to the film, the average pay for an early childhood educator is $13 an hour. Hundreds of thousands of providers left the profession during the pandemic, bringing many states to the brink of child care crisis.

Make A Circle follows several Bay Area child care providers as they work to keep their doors open and advocate for better pay and benefits.

The film premieres this Sunday, May 5th, as part of the DocLands Film Festival. Find more information on the showing and tickets here.

Guests:

Jen Bradwell, film director

Todd Boekelheide, film director

Patricia Moran, early childhood care provider, Child Care Providers United union leader

Resources:

CalMatters: Unionizing daycare? California’s child care workers seek a seat at the big kids’ table

KQED: California Child Care Providers Secure Largest Pay Increase in State History

Vox: A program that saved child care for millions is expiring. What now?

