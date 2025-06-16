Mayor Lurie to Eliminate RV Parking/ Rose Aguilar on Caregiving/ New Podcast Not Born Yesterday

We're examining some of the Bay Area's most pressing issues.

First, we'll look at Mayor Lurie's proposed policy aimed at reducing the number of RVs on the streets of San Francisco.

Next, KALW's Rose Aguilar will share her personal story about caregiving and advocate for improved support for family caregivers.

More information about Rose Aguilar's upcoming events around caregiving:

Caregiving for Caregivers on June 21st and

Live Your Call - Understanding the Caregiving Crisis on July 9th at the SF Public Library

Additionally, David Boyer will chat with the host of "Not Born Yesterday," a new podcast that explores the joys and challenges of aging.

