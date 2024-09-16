Tom Steyer/Pollster Mark Baldassare on November's Election/Art of the Incarcerated
State of the Bay sits down with pollster Mark Baldassare to find out who the likely voters are in this November's election and how they feel about the statewide ballot measures. Then we'll talk to Tom Steyer about his new book, Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We'll Win the Climate War. Plus we'll hear about an organization supporting the art of the incarcerated.
Guests:
Mark Baldassare, Statewide Survey Director of the California Public Policy Institute
Tom Steyer, climate investor and author of Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We'll Win the Climate War.
Rahsaan Thomas, executive director of Empowerment Ave, a Bay Area organization that helps incarcerated people put their art out in the world.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Anne Harper and Katie Colley