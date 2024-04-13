"Carol Doda Topless at the Condor"/SF Syphilis Rates Drop By Half/Bandaloop Vertical Dancers

Carol Doda was the legendary San Francisco go-go dancer who broke taboos and changed our culture around sex when she first appeared topless atop a baby white grand piano at North Beach's Condor Club in 1964. Directors Marlo McKinzie and Jonathon Parker talk about their documentary, which is in theaters now.

And, we’ll speak with Dr. Stephanie Cohen and Dr. Annie Leutkemeyer about their study, Doxy/Prep that showed that taking one dose of an antibiotic after unprotected sex in men who have sex with men or trans women can help prevent chlamydia and syphilis.

Finally, we’ll learn about the vertical dance company Bandaloop, who will be performing on the side of a building- that’s right, the SIDE of a building! - at Sonoma State this Friday.

Resources

Seg A: Doxy/pep study

Seg B: "Topless at the Condor"

Host: Fred Pitts

Producers: Gillian Emblad and Anne Harper