March 5th Election / Racial Wealth Gap and Impact Investing / MoAD's Newest Exhibitions

In honor of Black History Month we have two segments highlighting the Black community. Did you know the average white family has eight times the wealth of the average Black family? We will examine this racial wealth gap and how impact investing might be a solution with: Berkeley Professor and Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute's john a. powell, Daryn Dodson of Illumen Capital and Toussaint Bailey of Uplifting Capital.

AND, we will talk to Nia McAllister from the Museum of African Diaspora ("MoAD") about the museum's latest exhibitions celebrating the Black experience.

PLUS, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Aldo Toledo will fill us in on what's at stake in the upcoming March 5th election.

Producer: Katie Colley

Host: Ethan Elkind

