What can Willard Harris's life tell us about how to age well?
What's the secret to aging well? Willard Harris, who's going strong at age 104, shares her thoughts on how friendships, healthy living, faith and laughter play a role.
Willard is an avid reader. Here are a few books Willard has read recently that she recommends:
The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church
Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster
The Greatest Cat Stories Ever Told: Thirty Unforgettable Cat Tales
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age
And Willard is particularly fond of this book, which features her (and others):
Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora
Producer: Chris Nooney
Host: Sarah Ladipo Manyika
This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.