What can Willard Harris's life tell us about how to age well?

By Chris Nooney
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM PST
Willard at home on the day of the interview
What's the secret to aging well? Willard Harris, who's going strong at age 104, shares her thoughts on how friendships, healthy living, faith and laughter play a role.

Willard is an avid reader. Here are a few books Willard has read recently that she recommends:
The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church

Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster

The Greatest Cat Stories Ever Told: Thirty Unforgettable Cat Tales

Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

And Willard is particularly fond of this book, which features her (and others):
Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora

Additional Resources:
Pew Research Center: U.S. centenarian population is projected to quadruple over the next 30 years

KFF: Key Data on Health and Healthcare by Race and Ethnicity

National Library of Medicine: Educational Attainment and Longevity: Results from the REGARDS US National Cohort Study of Blacks and Whites

National Library of Medicine: Understanding how discrimination can affect health

Medical News Today: Religious belief may extend life by 4 years

Science: Cheer up: Optimists live longer

Harvard School of Public Health: An active social life may help you live longer

National Library of Medicine: Effects of Diet—Exercise Interaction on Human Health across a Lifespan

Scientific American: Laugh Lots, Live Longer

Producer: Chris Nooney
Host: Sarah Ladipo Manyika

This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.

