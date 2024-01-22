What can Willard Harris's life tell us about how to age well?

What's the secret to aging well? Willard Harris, who's going strong at age 104, shares her thoughts on how friendships, healthy living, faith and laughter play a role.

Willard is an avid reader. Here are a few books Willard has read recently that she recommends:

The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church

Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster

The Greatest Cat Stories Ever Told: Thirty Unforgettable Cat Tales

Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

And Willard is particularly fond of this book, which features her (and others):

Between Starshine and Clay: Conversations from the African Diaspora

Producer: Chris Nooney

Host: Sarah Ladipo Manyika

This segment was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations and The Archstone Foundation.

